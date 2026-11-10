Hamborner REIT Raises 2026 Earnings Outlook After Strong Nine Months
HAMBORNER lifted its 2026 FFO forecast despite weaker nine-month earnings, with modest like-for-like rental growth and a stable financing position.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Rental and lease income fell 0.9% year on year to €67.3 million in the first nine months of 2026, while like-for-like rents grew 1.5%.
- FFO declined 6.0% to €34.5 million, or €0.42 per share, due partly to higher financing, operating and maintenance costs.
- HAMBORNER raised its 2026 FFO forecast to €42–44 million, from €38–42 million, and revised its rental-income outlook to €88.5–90 million.
- The portfolio comprised 62 properties valued at approximately €1.3 billion; NAV was €8.85 per share, down from €9.07 at year-end 2025.
- The company’s financing position remained stable, with a 55.2% REIT equity ratio and an EPRA loan-to-value ratio of 44.2%.
- The EPRA vacancy rate rose to 4.4%, while lease signings reached around 27,500 m² and tenant retention was approximately 85%.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Hamborner REIT is on 10.11.2026.
The price of Hamborner REIT at the time of the news was 4,0500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,0450EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.025,84PKT (+1,14 %).
+1,48 %
+1,56 %
+0,74 %
-6,91 %
-16,23 %
-39,05 %
-59,15 %
-43,87 %
Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte