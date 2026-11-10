Hamborner REIT Raises 2026 Earnings Outlook After Strong Nine Months

Rental and lease income fell 0.9% year on year to €67.3 million in the first nine months of 2026, while like-for-like rents grew 1.5%.

FFO declined 6.0% to €34.5 million, or €0.42 per share, due partly to higher financing, operating and maintenance costs.

HAMBORNER raised its 2026 FFO forecast to €42–44 million, from €38–42 million, and revised its rental-income outlook to €88.5–90 million.

The portfolio comprised 62 properties valued at approximately €1.3 billion; NAV was €8.85 per share, down from €9.07 at year-end 2025.

The company’s financing position remained stable, with a 55.2% REIT equity ratio and an EPRA loan-to-value ratio of 44.2%.

The EPRA vacancy rate rose to 4.4%, while lease signings reached around 27,500 m² and tenant retention was approximately 85%.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Hamborner REIT is on 10.11.2026.

The price of Hamborner REIT at the time of the news was 4,0500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,0450EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.025,84PKT (+1,14 %).





