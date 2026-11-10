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    Technotrans Q3 revenue jumps; 9M EBIT margin reaches 7.2%

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    A stronger Q3, rising margins and a record order backlog signal renewed momentum, even as nine-month revenue trails last year and the 2026 sales outlook shifts lower.

    Technotrans Q3 revenue jumps; 9M EBIT margin reaches 7.2%
    • Revenue in Q3 rose to €62.4 million from €58.4 million in Q2, while the quarterly EBIT margin increased to 7.4%.
    • In the first nine months of 2026, revenue was €175.7 million, down 4.2% year on year; EBIT reached €12.6 million and the EBIT margin improved to 7.2%.
    • The order backlog hit a record €103 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2.
    • Energy Management revenue grew 7% to €49.0 million, and Healthcare & Analytics rose 6% to €25.1 million; Print and Plastics showed signs of stabilisation.
    • Nine-month free cash flow was €5.2 million, including a positive €5.7 million contribution in Q3.
    • The 2026 revenue forecast was refined to the lower end of the €240–260 million range; EBIT margin guidance of 6.5–8.5% and free cash flow guidance of slightly above €10 million were confirmed.

    The next important date, Quarterly Statement 1–9/2026, at Technotrans is on 10.11.2026.

    The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 27,40EUR and was up +0,27 % compared with the previous day.
    19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,82 % since publication.


    Technotrans

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    ISIN:DE000A0XYGA7WKN:A0XYGA
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    Technotrans Q3 revenue jumps; 9M EBIT margin reaches 7.2% A stronger Q3, rising margins and a record order backlog signal renewed momentum, even as nine-month revenue trails last year and the 2026 sales outlook shifts lower.
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