Medios Delivers Strong Growth Despite Tough Market, Reaffirms Outlook

Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 rose 6.7% year on year to €1.633 billion, with growth across all operating segments.

EBITDA pre declined 5.2% to €66.7 million, and its margin fell to 4.1%, reflecting product price declines and higher costs.

Operating cash flow fell 50.2% to €26.2 million, mainly due to higher tax payments, lower earnings and prior-year cash-flow effects.

The “Avanti Medios!” efficiency program generated €2.7 million in savings by September; Medios expects €5 million of savings for 2026.

Medios unveiled its “Medios Next Level” strategy, targeting around €3.1 billion in revenue and €170 million in adjusted EBITDA by 2031; the completed Caelo acquisition is being integrated.

The company confirmed its 2026 forecast of €2.10–2.16 billion in revenue and €88–92 million in EBITDA pre, while expecting EBITDA pre at the lower end of the range.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Medios is on 10.11.2026.

The price of Medios at the time of the news was 11,490EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.025,84PKT (+1,14 %).





