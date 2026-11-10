🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMedios AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Medios

    Medios Delivers Strong Growth Despite Tough Market, Reaffirms Outlook

    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Medios grew revenue in the first nine months of 2026, but weaker earnings and cash flow put its efficiency drive and ambitious 2031 strategy in the spotlight.

    Medios Delivers Strong Growth Despite Tough Market, Reaffirms Outlook
    Foto: Jan Woitas - dpa
    • Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 rose 6.7% year on year to €1.633 billion, with growth across all operating segments.
    • EBITDA pre declined 5.2% to €66.7 million, and its margin fell to 4.1%, reflecting product price declines and higher costs.
    • Operating cash flow fell 50.2% to €26.2 million, mainly due to higher tax payments, lower earnings and prior-year cash-flow effects.
    • The “Avanti Medios!” efficiency program generated €2.7 million in savings by September; Medios expects €5 million of savings for 2026.
    • Medios unveiled its “Medios Next Level” strategy, targeting around €3.1 billion in revenue and €170 million in adjusted EBITDA by 2031; the completed Caelo acquisition is being integrated.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 forecast of €2.10–2.16 billion in revenue and €88–92 million in EBITDA pre, while expecting EBITDA pre at the lower end of the range.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Medios is on 10.11.2026.

    The price of Medios at the time of the news was 11,490EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.025,84PKT (+1,14 %).


    Medios

    +0,17 %
    +2,43 %
    +9,44 %
    +2,90 %
    -7,72 %
    -31,32 %
    -70,72 %
    +15,85 %
    ISIN:DE000A1MMCC8WKN:A1MMCC
    Medios direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Geschenk Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen. Smartbroker+





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Medios Delivers Strong Growth Despite Tough Market, Reaffirms Outlook Medios grew revenue in the first nine months of 2026, but weaker earnings and cash flow put its efficiency drive and ambitious 2031 strategy in the spotlight.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     