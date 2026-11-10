Cantourage Group Boosts Profits and European Reach Amid Price Pressure
Cantourage’s Q3 2026 results tell a turnaround story: EBITDA turned positive as margins surged, while international markets generated over half of revenue.
Foto: Richard T. - unsplash
- Q3 2026 revenue was €19.9 million, slightly below €20.3 million a year earlier; gross margin rose to 35.3% from 18.1%.
- Q3 EBITDA improved to €1.9 million from a loss of €2.2 million, with an EBITDA margin of 9.5%.
- For the first nine months of 2026, revenue reached €62.3 million and EBITDA €6.8 million, representing a 10.9% EBITDA margin.
- Cantourage reported a 75.6% equity ratio and a net cash position of €10.8 million as of 30 September 2026.
- Germany contributed €9.5 million of Q3 revenue amid falling prices and stronger competition. The UK generated €9.3 million and Poland €1.1 million, making international markets more than half of group revenue.
- The company is focusing on premium products and European diversification, while expanding supply partnerships, developing new pharmaceutical ingredients and growing its Telecan digital healthcare offering.
The price of Cantourage Group at the time of the news was 5,5700EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.
+1,80 %
+2,72 %
+12,41 %
+3,47 %
+88,35 %
-30,98 %
-63,01 %
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte