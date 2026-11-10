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    Cantourage Group Boosts Profits and European Reach Amid Price Pressure

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    Cantourage’s Q3 2026 results tell a turnaround story: EBITDA turned positive as margins surged, while international markets generated over half of revenue.

    Cantourage Group Boosts Profits and European Reach Amid Price Pressure
    Foto: Richard T. - unsplash
    • Q3 2026 revenue was €19.9 million, slightly below €20.3 million a year earlier; gross margin rose to 35.3% from 18.1%.
    • Q3 EBITDA improved to €1.9 million from a loss of €2.2 million, with an EBITDA margin of 9.5%.
    • For the first nine months of 2026, revenue reached €62.3 million and EBITDA €6.8 million, representing a 10.9% EBITDA margin.
    • Cantourage reported a 75.6% equity ratio and a net cash position of €10.8 million as of 30 September 2026.
    • Germany contributed €9.5 million of Q3 revenue amid falling prices and stronger competition. The UK generated €9.3 million and Poland €1.1 million, making international markets more than half of group revenue.
    • The company is focusing on premium products and European diversification, while expanding supply partnerships, developing new pharmaceutical ingredients and growing its Telecan digital healthcare offering.

    The price of Cantourage Group at the time of the news was 5,5700EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.


    Cantourage Group

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    +12,41 %
    +3,47 %
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    -30,98 %
    -63,01 %
    ISIN:DE000A3DSV01WKN:A3DSV0
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    Cantourage Group Boosts Profits and European Reach Amid Price Pressure Cantourage’s Q3 2026 results tell a turnaround story: EBITDA turned positive as margins surged, while international markets generated over half of revenue.
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