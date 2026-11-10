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    Elmos Semiconductor: Profitable Growth, Strong Cash Flow in Q3 2026

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    Elmos delivered strong Q3 2026 growth, with higher sales, stronger margins and robust cash flow, while reaffirming its full-year outlook.

    Elmos Semiconductor: Profitable Growth, Strong Cash Flow in Q3 2026
    Foto: Elmos Semiconductor SE
    • Q3 2026 sales rose 18.4% year over year to €166.7 million.
    • Operating EBIT increased 29.2% to €41.0 million, lifting the operating EBIT margin to 24.6% from 22.5%.
    • Operating adjusted free cash flow was €32.3 million, equal to 19.4% of sales.
    • In the first nine months, sales grew 16.4% to €481.2 million and operating EBIT rose 33.6% to €116.8 million.
    • Nine-month operating adjusted free cash flow increased 60.9% to €87.8 million; capital expenditure fell to €14.1 million from €24.0 million.
    • Elmos reaffirmed its 2026 outlook: sales growth of 12% ± 2 percentage points, an operating EBIT margin of 23–26%, and an operating adjusted free cash flow margin of 19% ± 2 percentage points.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Elmos Semiconductor is on 10.11.2026.

    The price of Elmos Semiconductor at the time of the news was 124,00EUR and was down -0,24 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.280,16PKT (+2,34 %).


    Elmos Semiconductor

    +0,80 %
    +3,81 %
    -14,01 %
    -14,25 %
    +35,94 %
    +69,65 %
    +170,70 %
    +781,44 %
    +457,33 %
    ISIN:DE0005677108WKN:567710
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    Elmos Semiconductor: Profitable Growth, Strong Cash Flow in Q3 2026 Elmos delivered strong Q3 2026 growth, with higher sales, stronger margins and robust cash flow, while reaffirming its full-year outlook.
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