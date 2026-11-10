R. Stahl: 9-Month Sales & Profits on Track; 2026 Outlook Confirmed
R. STAHL boosted profitability and cash flow despite lower sales, with a third-quarter rebound in orders adding momentum as the company reaffirmed its 2026 outlook.
- R. STAHL’s sales fell 4.4% year on year to €219.7 million in the first nine months of 2026, in line with its stabilization plans.
- Order intake declined 7.1% to €221.2 million, but rose 4.4% year on year in Q3 to €75.4 million; the order backlog was €90.9 million.
- EBITDA before exceptionals increased 7.5% to €21.7 million, lifting the margin from 8.8% to 9.9%; net profit improved to €0.9 million from a €2.4 million loss.
- Free cash flow turned positive at €4.7 million, compared with negative €12.6 million a year earlier; the equity ratio rose to 31.3%.
- Asia/Pacific sales grew 31.3%, while sales declined in Germany, the Central region and the Americas.
- The company confirmed its 2026 forecast: sales of €285–300 million, EBITDA before exceptionals of €22–27 million, and break-even free cash flow.
The next important date, "Telefonkonferenz" — "conference call" (also: "teleconference")., at R. Stahl is on 10.11.2026.
The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 11,100EUR and was up +3,74 % compared with the previous day.
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