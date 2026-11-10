R. Stahl: 9-Month Sales & Profits on Track; 2026 Outlook Confirmed

R. STAHL’s sales fell 4.4% year on year to €219.7 million in the first nine months of 2026, in line with its stabilization plans.

Order intake declined 7.1% to €221.2 million, but rose 4.4% year on year in Q3 to €75.4 million; the order backlog was €90.9 million.

EBITDA before exceptionals increased 7.5% to €21.7 million, lifting the margin from 8.8% to 9.9%; net profit improved to €0.9 million from a €2.4 million loss.

Free cash flow turned positive at €4.7 million, compared with negative €12.6 million a year earlier; the equity ratio rose to 31.3%.

Asia/Pacific sales grew 31.3%, while sales declined in Germany, the Central region and the Americas.

The company confirmed its 2026 forecast: sales of €285–300 million, EBITDA before exceptionals of €22–27 million, and break-even free cash flow.

The next important date, "Telefonkonferenz" — "conference call" (also: "teleconference")., at R. Stahl is on 10.11.2026.

The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 11,100EUR and was up +3,74 % compared with the previous day.





