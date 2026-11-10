🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsR. Stahl AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu R. Stahl

    R. Stahl: 9-Month Sales & Profits on Track; 2026 Outlook Confirmed

    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    R. STAHL boosted profitability and cash flow despite lower sales, with a third-quarter rebound in orders adding momentum as the company reaffirmed its 2026 outlook.

    R. Stahl: 9-Month Sales & Profits on Track; 2026 Outlook Confirmed
    • R. STAHL’s sales fell 4.4% year on year to €219.7 million in the first nine months of 2026, in line with its stabilization plans.
    • Order intake declined 7.1% to €221.2 million, but rose 4.4% year on year in Q3 to €75.4 million; the order backlog was €90.9 million.
    • EBITDA before exceptionals increased 7.5% to €21.7 million, lifting the margin from 8.8% to 9.9%; net profit improved to €0.9 million from a €2.4 million loss.
    • Free cash flow turned positive at €4.7 million, compared with negative €12.6 million a year earlier; the equity ratio rose to 31.3%.
    • Asia/Pacific sales grew 31.3%, while sales declined in Germany, the Central region and the Americas.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 forecast: sales of €285–300 million, EBITDA before exceptionals of €22–27 million, and break-even free cash flow.

    The next important date, "Telefonkonferenz" — "conference call" (also: "teleconference")., at R. Stahl is on 10.11.2026.

    The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 11,100EUR and was up +3,74 % compared with the previous day.


    R. Stahl

    +5,61 %
    +1,90 %
    -5,31 %
    -21,90 %
    -27,70 %
    -55,04 %
    -46,50 %
    -63,04 %
    -36,79 %
    ISIN:DE000A1PHBB5WKN:A1PHBB
    R. Stahl direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Geschenk Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen. Smartbroker+





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    R. Stahl: 9-Month Sales & Profits on Track; 2026 Outlook Confirmed R. STAHL boosted profitability and cash flow despite lower sales, with a third-quarter rebound in orders adding momentum as the company reaffirmed its 2026 outlook.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     