Almonty Industries, Aaon & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Plug Power
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Infineon Technologies
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|Intel
|💬
|📰
|NEL ASA
|💬
|📰
|IonQ
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|73
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|NVIDIA
|59
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|55
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|53
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|29
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|22
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Aaon
|+17,82 %
|📰
|🥈
|Securitize
|+14,95 %
|📰
|🥉
|Nihon Tobacco Sangyo
|+13,15 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Life360
|-8,40 %
|📰
|🟥
|Digital Turbine
|-19,60 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Microvast Holdings
|-50,46 %
|💬
|📰
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Plug Power
Wochenperformance: +17,80 %
Wochenperformance: +17,80 %
Platz 1
Infineon Technologies
Wochenperformance: -2,22 %
Wochenperformance: -2,22 %
Platz 2
OHB
Wochenperformance: -1,17 %
Wochenperformance: -1,17 %
Platz 3
Intel
Wochenperformance: -3,07 %
Wochenperformance: -3,07 %
Platz 4
NEL ASA
Wochenperformance: +1,18 %
Wochenperformance: +1,18 %
Platz 5
IonQ
Wochenperformance: +20,95 %
Wochenperformance: +20,95 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +0,90 %
Wochenperformance: +0,90 %
Platz 7
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -11,60 %
Wochenperformance: -11,60 %
Platz 8
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -28,09 %
Wochenperformance: -28,09 %
Platz 9
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +4,61 %
Wochenperformance: +4,61 %
Platz 10
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -14,28 %
Wochenperformance: -14,28 %
Platz 11
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,16 %
Wochenperformance: +0,16 %
Platz 12
Aaon
Wochenperformance: +9,71 %
Wochenperformance: +9,71 %
Platz 13
Securitize
Wochenperformance:
Wochenperformance:
Platz 14
Nihon Tobacco Sangyo
Wochenperformance: -25,06 %
Wochenperformance: -25,06 %
Platz 15
Life360
Wochenperformance: -9,77 %
Wochenperformance: -9,77 %
Platz 16
Digital Turbine
Wochenperformance: +7,41 %
Wochenperformance: +7,41 %
Platz 17
Microvast Holdings
Wochenperformance: -49,25 %
Wochenperformance: -49,25 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
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