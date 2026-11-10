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    HENSOLDT Sets Sights on €10B Revenue by 2035, Confirms €6B 2030 Goal

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    HENSOLDT sets its sights on €10 billion in revenue by 2035, backed by a strong order pipeline, expanding capacity and new software opportunities.

    HENSOLDT Sets Sights on €10B Revenue by 2035, Confirms €6B 2030 Goal
    Foto: Ardan Fuessmann - stock.adobe.com
    • HENSOLDT reaffirmed its revenue target of €6 billion by 2030 and set a new ambition of €10 billion by 2035.
    • From 2027, annual revenue growth is expected to reach 15–20%; the adjusted EBITDA margin is targeted to rise from around 19% in 2026 to around 21% by 2030.
    • The order backlog stood at €10.4 billion at 30 September 2026, and the unweighted pipeline for 2027–2032 is around €110 billion.
    • The company expects a sustained capacity step-up by mid-2027, with further significant expansion planned through 2029.
    • HENSOLDT expects first customer orders for its MDOcore software suite from 2027, adding software licences, integration and lifecycle services to sensor revenues.
    • For 2026, HENSOLDT expects revenue of around €2.8 billion and an order backlog of around €11.2 billion by year-end.

    The next important date, Capital Markets Day 2026, at HENSOLDT is on 10.11.2026.

    The price of HENSOLDT at the time of the news was 83,40EUR and was up +0,63 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.459,14PKT (+0,57 %).


    HENSOLDT

    +0,80 %
    +0,02 %
    +8,21 %
    -8,06 %
    -11,16 %
    +207,94 %
    +485,47 %
    +403,13 %
    ISIN:DE000HAG0005WKN:HAG000
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