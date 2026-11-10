HENSOLDT Sets Sights on €10B Revenue by 2035, Confirms €6B 2030 Goal

HENSOLDT reaffirmed its revenue target of €6 billion by 2030 and set a new ambition of €10 billion by 2035.

From 2027, annual revenue growth is expected to reach 15–20%; the adjusted EBITDA margin is targeted to rise from around 19% in 2026 to around 21% by 2030.

The order backlog stood at €10.4 billion at 30 September 2026, and the unweighted pipeline for 2027–2032 is around €110 billion.

The company expects a sustained capacity step-up by mid-2027, with further significant expansion planned through 2029.

HENSOLDT expects first customer orders for its MDOcore software suite from 2027, adding software licences, integration and lifecycle services to sensor revenues.

For 2026, HENSOLDT expects revenue of around €2.8 billion and an order backlog of around €11.2 billion by year-end.

The next important date, Capital Markets Day 2026, at HENSOLDT is on 10.11.2026.

The price of HENSOLDT at the time of the news was 83,40EUR and was up +0,63 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.459,14PKT (+0,57 %).





