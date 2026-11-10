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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKSB Vz. AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu KSB Vz.

    KSB Vz. Posts Strong Third-Quarter Order Intake

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    KSB enters the final quarter of 2026 with robust order growth and a confirmed outlook, despite lower nine-month earnings and persistent market headwinds.

    KSB Vz. Posts Strong Third-Quarter Order Intake
    • Order intake for the first nine months of 2026 rose 9.5% year on year to €2.68 billion; third-quarter intake increased 10.8% to €831 million.
    • Third-quarter order intake grew across all segments: Valves by 13.8%, Pumps by 10.9% and KSB SupremeServ by 9.6%. Asia led regional growth at 18.6%, while Europe was flat.
    • Nine-month sales revenue increased 1.6% to €2.269 billion. Third-quarter revenue rose 3.8% to €797 million, with the Americas up 9.8%.
    • EBIT for the first nine months was €171 million, compared with €186 million a year earlier. Third-quarter EBIT rose 23% from the second quarter to €72 million, but was below the prior-year €78 million.
    • Weaker petrochemical and chemical markets reduced SupremeServ’s third-quarter EBIT to €45 million from €54 million; Pumps EBIT increased to €26 million from €23 million.
    • KSB confirmed its annual forecast and expects a strong fourth quarter, despite challenging markets, rising material and logistics costs, and customer budget constraints.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at KSB Vz. is on 10.11.2026.

    The price of KSB Vz. at the time of the news was 818,00EUR and was up +1,30 % compared with the previous day.
    7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 810,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,98 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.233,46PKT (+1,15 %).


    KSB Vz.

    +1,86 %
    +1,25 %
    +2,28 %
    -10,52 %
    -12,93 %
    +46,38 %
    +107,18 %
    +121,55 %
    +397,85 %
    ISIN:DE0006292030WKN:629203
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    KSB Vz. Posts Strong Third-Quarter Order Intake KSB enters the final quarter of 2026 with robust order growth and a confirmed outlook, despite lower nine-month earnings and persistent market headwinds.
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