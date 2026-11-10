Millennial Potash: Approximately 132 m of Potash — Mineralization Grows

Advertisement/Promotion — This article is published on behalf of Millennial Potash Corp., with which SRC swiss resource capital AG has a paid IR consulting agreement. Prepared and published by: SRC swiss resource capital AG · Author: Marc Ollinger · First published: November 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. Zurich/Berlin time ·

Dear Readers,

Millennial Potash (WKN: A3DXEK) has intersected approximately 132 m of cumulative potash mineralization in drill hole BA-007 at its Banio Potash Project in Gabon, according to preliminary core logging.

The hole is located in the project’s northern target area (North Target), approximately 2.4 km northwest of BA-006 and approximately 2.6 km west of BA-002. It reached a final depth of 624.65 m and is, to date, the westernmost hole at Banio. It was designed to test whether the mineralization from BA-006 continues to the northwest and the mineralization from BA-002 continues to the west. BA-007 is part of the ongoing drill program. In parallel, the company is working on its definitive feasibility study (DFS).

Source: Millennial Potash; location of BA-007 and the active drill holes BA-005 and BA-008, with the outlines of the 2025 resource estimate (radii: Measured 700 m, Indicated 1,400 m, Inferred 2,800 m)

The Highlights

Key results from BA-007 at a glance:

Approximately 132 m (131.96 m) of cumulative thickness of the principal carnallitite seams, according to preliminary core logging. Thickness refers to the vertical extent of the seams. Carnallitite is a potash rock composed of carnallite and halite (rock salt).



Salt sequence from a depth of approximately 334 m, continuous to the end of the hole at 624.65 m.



Five evaporite cycles (III to VII), with potash mineralization in every cycle. Evaporite cycles are sequences of salt layers formed by the evaporation of seawater.



According to the company, the salt sequence remains open for expansion to the west.

The thickness is based on geological logging of the drill core. Laboratory results for potassium chloride (KCl) grades are pending. On the same basis, the neighboring hole BA-006 returned approximately 120 m, although across nine cycles and to a depth of 735.32 m. BA-007 is approximately 10% higher, at a drill depth roughly 110 m shallower. According to the company, the result supports the geological model that the potash mineralization thickens toward the west. The cores show distinct horizontal bedding of halite and crystalline carnallite, as well as massive, nodular carnallite.

Source: Millennial Potash; red-banded, potash-rich drill core from BA-007, Cycle VII, with banded carnallite and wavy halite at a depth of approximately 470.15 to 473.15 m

Why It Matters

BA-007 significantly extends the known potash footprint to the west, according to the company, beyond the area of the 2025 resource estimate. That estimate comprises 648.2 million metric tons of Measured resources at 15.7% KCl, 1.8 billion metric tons of Indicated resources at 15.6% KCl, and 3.56 billion metric tons of Inferred resources at 15.6% KCl. According to the company, the new horizons could contribute additional tonnage in the future. “BA-007 delivers another encouraging drilling success at the Banio Potash Project,” says Farhad Abasov, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Once all drill data have been evaluated, an updated resource estimate is to follow as a key foundation for the DFS. The DFS is being prepared on an accelerated basis by Micon International together with Zenito Ltd. and Agapito Associates LLC. The German engineering firm ERCOSPLAN is providing geological expertise on the Gabon-Congo Basin.

Source: Millennial Potash; carnallite-rich drill core from BA-007, Cycle III, with massive, nodular carnallite and interstitial halite at a depth of approximately 599.15 to 602.15 m

Our Assessment: In our view, BA-007 is a strong result — and precisely in the area where the mineralization moves closer to the planned infrastructure. Following BA-006, this is already the second hole west of the existing resource to intersect thick potash sequences. The fact that BA-007 achieves greater thickness in fewer cycles points to a deposit that thickens toward the westand opens up the potential for additional tonnage. The experience with BA-004 is encouraging. There, the company initially reported more than 100 m; laboratory results later returned 101.45 m at 16.8% KCl using a 13% cut-off. Still pending are the BA-007 grades, the updated resource, and the DFS.

Next Steps:

Core preparation and sampling of BA-007 over the coming weeks, followed by analysis at the Saskatchewan Research Council.



Start of core drilling at BA-008, approximately 2 km south of BA-006, in the coming days. The upper section of the hole has already been completed.



Updated resource estimate, once all drill data have been evaluated, as the basis for the ongoing DFS.

Glück auf and warm regards from Switzerland,

Yours,

Marc Ollinger

Swiss Resource Capital AG

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Disclaimer and Disclosure

Promotional nature and conflicts of interest. This article is paid investor relations communication on behalf of Millennial Potash Corp. SRC swiss resource capital AG receives compensation under an IR consulting agreement with the issuer. This gives rise to an economic interest in a positive presentation. This article is not independent financial analysis.

Holdings. At the time of publication, neither SRC swiss resource capital AG nor its board members, employees, or the author hold any shares, options, warrants, certificates, other derivatives, or long or short positions in Millennial Potash Corp. The issuer does not hold an interest of 5% or more in SRC.

Sources and technical context. This article is based on the company’s news release dated November 10, 2026, including its figures. In addition, the news release dated October 20, 2026, on the deepening of BA-006 and the news releases dated June 26, 2025, and October 14, 2025, on BA-004 were consulted. SRC has not prepared its own resource estimate or project valuation, nor has it conducted an independent review of the geological and technical data. Peter J. MacLean, Ph.D., P.Geo. (Ontario), a director of the company and therefore not independent, is named in the original news release as the qualified person under NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in the original news release. This does not constitute a review or approval of this SRC article. The resource estimate cited is based on the news releases dated November 17, 2025, and December 29, 2025. The thickness of BA-007 is based on preliminary geological core logging. Laboratory results are not yet available.

Technical risks.

Laboratory results may differ from visual observations. Visible mineralization demonstrates neither grades nor economic mineability. The preliminarily determined thickness may decrease following analysis and the application of minimum grades (cut-off).

Drill intervals are not continuously uniformly mineralized zones. The cumulative thickness combines several seams separated by interbeds.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves. Their economic viability has not been demonstrated. Inferred resources are subject to greater geological uncertainty than Indicated resources.

Forward-looking statements and risks. Statements regarding resource expansion, the updated resource estimate, the feasibility study, laboratory results, and follow-up drilling are forward-looking and are based on the company’s expectations. Actual results may differ materially. Key risks include fluctuating grades and recoveries, cost increases, construction, laboratory, and delivery delays, permitting processes, financing requirements and dilution, as well as changes in commodity prices and exchange rates. Commodity stocks are subject to high price and liquidity risks. A total loss is possible.

No individual investment advice. This article is for general information purposes only and does not take into account any personal investment objectives or financial circumstances. It contains no price target, no buy or sell recommendation, no offer to acquire or dispose of financial instruments, and no investment, legal, or tax advice.

Liability and timeliness. SRC endeavors to present information carefully. Information may change after the editorial deadline. Mandatory correction and updating obligations remain unaffected. To the extent permitted by law, liability for slightly negligent breaches of duty is excluded, except for breaches of material contractual obligations. In the event of a slightly negligent breach of such obligations, liability is limited to the foreseeable damage typical for the contract. Liability for intent and gross negligence, for damage resulting from injury to life, body, or health, and any mandatory statutory liability remain unaffected. The respective providers are responsible for external content.

AI notice. AI-assisted tools were used in the preparation and linguistic editing of this article. Editorial responsibility lies with SRC swiss resource capital AG. The figures included originate from the issuer and were not AI-generated.

Publisher and editorial information. Prepared and published by: SRC swiss resource capital AG, Poststrasse 1, 9100 Herisau, Switzerland. Responsible author: Marc Ollinger. First published:. Text © 2026 SRC swiss resource capital AG. Original graphics: Millennial Potash Corp. Original news release dated November 10, 2026 · SRC Legal Notice · Supplementary SRC Legal Information

Image credits. Intro image: stock.adobe.com; “Breaking news vector background blue red earth globe dynamic lines” by Saibarakova Ilona. All other figures: Millennial Potash Corp.