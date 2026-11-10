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    aap Implantate Delivers 2% Q3 2026 Revenue Growth Despite High Base

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    aap Implantate gained momentum in Q3 2026 as revenue rose 2%, while improving profitability and strong North American demand bolstered its outlook for the final quarter.

    aap Implantate Delivers 2% Q3 2026 Revenue Growth Despite High Base
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • aap Implantate’s Q3 2026 revenue rose 2% year over year to EUR 3.3 million, exceeding an already strong prior-year quarter.
    • Revenue for the first nine months totaled EUR 9.35 million, down 1.4% year over year, showing an improving trend through the year.
    • North America remained a growth driver: Q3 revenue increased 2% in local currency, and the company recorded its highest monthly order intake of the year at the start of Q4.
    • Regional Q3 revenue was mixed: EMEA grew 3%, LATAM was flat, while APAC declined 14% against an exceptionally strong comparison.
    • EBITDA improved in the first nine months and remained above break-even under IFRS, reflecting progress in efficiency and cost control.
    • aap said it was entering Q4 on a solid footing and expects to make further progress in reducing the cumulative revenue shortfall.

    The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 1,4100EUR and was down -0,70 % compared with the previous day.


    aap Implantate

    -3,52 %
    -1,73 %
    -2,40 %
    -13,05 %
    +1,04 %
    +73,91 %
    -59,16 %
    -87,88 %
    -87,33 %
    ISIN:DE000A3H2101WKN:A3H210
    aap Implantate direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    aap Implantate Delivers 2% Q3 2026 Revenue Growth Despite High Base aap Implantate gained momentum in Q3 2026 as revenue rose 2%, while improving profitability and strong North American demand bolstered its outlook for the final quarter.
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