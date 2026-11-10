aap Implantate Delivers 2% Q3 2026 Revenue Growth Despite High Base

aap Implantate’s Q3 2026 revenue rose 2% year over year to EUR 3.3 million, exceeding an already strong prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the first nine months totaled EUR 9.35 million, down 1.4% year over year, showing an improving trend through the year.

North America remained a growth driver: Q3 revenue increased 2% in local currency, and the company recorded its highest monthly order intake of the year at the start of Q4.

Regional Q3 revenue was mixed: EMEA grew 3%, LATAM was flat, while APAC declined 14% against an exceptionally strong comparison.

EBITDA improved in the first nine months and remained above break-even under IFRS, reflecting progress in efficiency and cost control.

aap said it was entering Q4 on a solid footing and expects to make further progress in reducing the cumulative revenue shortfall.

The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 1,4100EUR and was down -0,70 % compared with the previous day.





