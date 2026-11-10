aap Implantate Delivers 2% Q3 2026 Revenue Growth Despite High Base
aap Implantate gained momentum in Q3 2026 as revenue rose 2%, while improving profitability and strong North American demand bolstered its outlook for the final quarter.
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- aap Implantate’s Q3 2026 revenue rose 2% year over year to EUR 3.3 million, exceeding an already strong prior-year quarter.
- Revenue for the first nine months totaled EUR 9.35 million, down 1.4% year over year, showing an improving trend through the year.
- North America remained a growth driver: Q3 revenue increased 2% in local currency, and the company recorded its highest monthly order intake of the year at the start of Q4.
- Regional Q3 revenue was mixed: EMEA grew 3%, LATAM was flat, while APAC declined 14% against an exceptionally strong comparison.
- EBITDA improved in the first nine months and remained above break-even under IFRS, reflecting progress in efficiency and cost control.
- aap said it was entering Q4 on a solid footing and expects to make further progress in reducing the cumulative revenue shortfall.
The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 1,4100EUR and was down -0,70 % compared with the previous day.
-3,52 %
-1,73 %
-2,40 %
-13,05 %
+1,04 %
+73,91 %
-59,16 %
-87,88 %
-87,33 %
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