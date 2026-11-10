Meridian Holdings Q3 2026 Results: Key Takeaways for Investors
Meridian Holdings faced a tough Q3 as Brazil-related charges hit earnings, but rising nine-month revenue and falling debt signaled broader momentum.
Foto: Sunshine Seeds - stock.adobe.com
- Third-quarter 2026 revenue was **$46.0 million**, down 3% year over year; the company reported a **$13.3 million net loss attributable to Meridian Holdings**.
- The quarterly loss included **$11.5 million in non-cash impairment charges**, including a $5.5 million write-off of the Brazilian gaming license after Brazil banned fixed-odds betting and online casinos.
- Revenue for the first nine months rose **10% to $146.3 million**. Meridianbet Group revenue increased 16% to $103.8 million, led by online casino growth of 21%.
- Nine-month operating cash flow was **$17.7 million** and free cash flow was $10.9 million; the company repaid $9.0 million of debt without raising equity.
- Total debt fell **47% year over year to $24.1 million**, while net debt declined 65% to $8.1 million, marking a seventh consecutive quarter of deleveraging.
- Meridian Holdings forecast **2026 revenue of $195–198 million**, assuming it does not resume Brazilian operations this year; it expects stronger fourth-quarter betting volumes and continued online casino growth.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Meridian Holdings is on 12.11.2026.
The price of Meridian Holdings at the time of the news was 7,4050EUR and was up +1,30 % compared with the previous day.
+1,30 %
-11,74 %
-25,24 %
-40,71 %
+1.246,36 %
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