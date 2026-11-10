Knaus Tabbert More Than Doubles Adjusted EBITDA in 9M 2026

Knaus Tabbert’s adjusted EBITDA more than doubled year on year to EUR 40.5 million in the first nine months of 2026, up 104.1%.

The adjusted EBITDA margin rose from 2.6% to 5.8%.

Group revenue fell to EUR 697.0 million from EUR 761.5 million a year earlier.

Improved profitability reflected higher total output, a better material cost ratio and cost-base adjustments.

The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of approximately EUR 950 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.0%–6.0%.

Demand remains subdued and dealer ordering cautious; the order backlog was EUR 461 million at 30 September, while refinancing for debt maturing in June 2027 is not yet secured.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Knaus Tabbert is on 10.11.2026.

The price of Knaus Tabbert at the time of the news was 7,9700EUR and was down -11,15 % compared with the previous day.





