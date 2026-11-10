DAX, Securitize & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Advanced Micro Devices
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Elevate Service Group
|📰
|🥉
|Broadcom
|💬
|📰
|D-Wave Quantum
|💬
|📰
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|Viromed Medical
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|225
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|76
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|62
|💬
|📰
|BioNTech
|52
|💬
|📰
|NVIDIA
|42
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|37
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Securitize
|+36,17 %
|📰
|🥈
|Aaon
|+21,86 %
|📰
|🥉
|Singulus Technologies
|+15,88 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Qualys
|-18,43 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Digital Turbine
|-34,06 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Microvast Holdings
|-62,75 %
|💬
|📰
Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und sichern sich damit bis zu 120 € Prämie!
Advanced Micro Devices
Wochenperformance: +9,96 %
Wochenperformance: +9,96 %
Platz 1
Elevate Service Group
Wochenperformance: -14,16 %
Wochenperformance: -14,16 %
Platz 2
Broadcom
Wochenperformance: -2,77 %
Wochenperformance: -2,77 %
Platz 3
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +6,09 %
Wochenperformance: +6,09 %
Platz 4
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -17,71 %
Wochenperformance: -17,71 %
Platz 5
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -10,66 %
Wochenperformance: -10,66 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +3,30 %
Wochenperformance: +3,30 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -1,93 %
Wochenperformance: -1,93 %
Platz 8
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +5,35 %
Wochenperformance: +5,35 %
Platz 9
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -0,38 %
Wochenperformance: -0,38 %
Platz 10
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -15,68 %
Wochenperformance: -15,68 %
Platz 11
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -12,60 %
Wochenperformance: -12,60 %
Platz 12
Securitize
Wochenperformance:
Wochenperformance:
Platz 13
Aaon
Wochenperformance: +10,11 %
Wochenperformance: +10,11 %
Platz 14
Singulus Technologies
Wochenperformance: +6,37 %
Wochenperformance: +6,37 %
Platz 15
Qualys
Wochenperformance: -21,06 %
Wochenperformance: -21,06 %
Platz 16
Digital Turbine
Wochenperformance: -11,64 %
Wochenperformance: -11,64 %
Platz 17
Microvast Holdings
Wochenperformance: -54,89 %
Wochenperformance: -54,89 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte