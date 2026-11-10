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    Shelly Group Boosts Q3 Growth, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

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    Shelly gains momentum with accelerating revenue growth, rising profits and an expanding user base, as a EUR 70-per-share takeover offer puts the company in the spotlight.

    Shelly Group Boosts Q3 Growth, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook
    Foto: Kittipong Jirasukhanont - stock.adobe.com
    • Revenue rose 29.8% year on year to EUR 112.8 million in the first nine months of 2026; third-quarter growth accelerated to 35.1%, with revenue of EUR 44.5 million.
    • Nine-month EBIT increased 25.4% to EUR 27.5 million, while net profit grew 28.5% to EUR 23.8 million; earnings per share reached EUR 1.30.
    • Operating cash flow climbed to EUR 26.2 million, and cash and cash equivalents more than doubled to EUR 31.1 million.
    • Shelly’s professional installer network reached approximately 11,300 members, and its cloud platform had 3.4 million active users.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of EUR 195–205 million and EBIT of EUR 47–52 million.
    • Schneider Electric’s subsidiary has made a voluntary cash takeover offer of EUR 70 per share; it requires at least 95% acceptance and regulatory approval.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Shelly Group is on 10.11.2026.

    The price of Shelly Group at the time of the news was 65,05EUR and was up +1,64 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.067,65PKT (+0,23 %).


    Shelly Group

    +2,34 %
    +0,63 %
    -1,98 %
    -0,77 %
    +70,57 %
    ISIN:BG1100003166WKN:A2DGX9
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    Shelly Group Boosts Q3 Growth, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook Shelly gains momentum with accelerating revenue growth, rising profits and an expanding user base, as a EUR 70-per-share takeover offer puts the company in the spotlight.
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