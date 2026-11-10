Shelly Group Boosts Q3 Growth, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

Revenue rose 29.8% year on year to EUR 112.8 million in the first nine months of 2026; third-quarter growth accelerated to 35.1%, with revenue of EUR 44.5 million.

Nine-month EBIT increased 25.4% to EUR 27.5 million, while net profit grew 28.5% to EUR 23.8 million; earnings per share reached EUR 1.30.

Operating cash flow climbed to EUR 26.2 million, and cash and cash equivalents more than doubled to EUR 31.1 million.

Shelly’s professional installer network reached approximately 11,300 members, and its cloud platform had 3.4 million active users.

The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of EUR 195–205 million and EBIT of EUR 47–52 million.

Schneider Electric’s subsidiary has made a voluntary cash takeover offer of EUR 70 per share; it requires at least 95% acceptance and regulatory approval.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Shelly Group is on 10.11.2026.

The price of Shelly Group at the time of the news was 65,05EUR and was up +1,64 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.067,65PKT (+0,23 %).





