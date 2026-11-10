Noncompete Crackdown Sends Closely Held Firms to Equity Plans
With noncompetes on shakier ground, closely held businesses are giving key employees a stake in their future through equity incentives, says The McFarland Group.
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- The McFarland Group says closely held businesses are increasingly using equity compensation to retain and develop key employees as noncompete agreements become less dependable.
- The FTC issued a rule banning most noncompetes in 2024, but a federal court set it aside that August; the FTC dropped its appeals in September 2025, and the rule was formally removed in February 2026.
- Federal enforcement now focuses on individual cases, while more states have introduced their own restrictions on noncompetes.
- Equity-plan approaches include longer vesting schedules, deferred payouts linked to company value, protective clauses such as clawbacks and confidentiality terms, and performance-based vesting.
- The McFarland Group recommends reviewing employment agreements and incentive plans with legal counsel, identifying critical employees, and assessing whether they have a meaningful stake in the company’s future.
- Omaha-based McFarland Group says it has advised on more than $3 billion in business value and over 200 ownership transitions during the past two decades.
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