HomeToGo Raises FY26 EBITDA Guidance to €48M–€50M, Holds Revenue Outlook

HomeToGo raised its FY2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to €48–50 million, up from €45–47 million.

The company maintained its FY2026 consolidated IFRS revenue guidance of €400–410 million.

The higher EBITDA outlook reflects a solid summer peak season in its core vacation-rental businesses.

Faster-than-expected cost synergies from integrating Interhome also contributed to the guidance increase.

In Q3 2026, HomeToGo reported IFRS revenue of €187.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €77.4 million.

HomeToGo said it would publish its full Q3 2026 quarterly statement as scheduled on 12 November 2026.

The next important date, Q3 2026 Financial Results and Earnings Call, at HomeToGo is on 12.11.2026.

The price of HomeToGo at the time of the news was 0,9000EUR and was down -0,77 % compared with the previous day.





