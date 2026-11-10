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    Kapsch TrafficCom: The Traffic Tech Stock to Watch

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    Kapsch TrafficCom plans to sell its North American components business, with closing expected in 2027 and a potential one-off EBIT boost of at least EUR 10 million.

    Kapsch TrafficCom: The Traffic Tech Stock to Watch
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Kapsch TrafficCom has signed an agreement to sell its North American components business.
    • The sale includes its indirect subsidiary Kapsch TrafficCom Canada Inc., its 915 MHz transponder and reader designs, its production facility, and related US customer contracts.
    • The agreed consideration will be paid when the transaction closes.
    • Completion is subject to conditions, including obtaining the necessary customer approvals.
    • Closing is currently expected during 2027.
    • If completed and the expected proceeds are received, the sale is estimated to create a one-off positive impact of at least EUR 10 million on consolidated EBIT; the North American tolling business is excluded.

    The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 3,7450EUR and was up +0,54 % compared with the previous day.
    5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,0900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +9,21 % since publication.


    Kapsch TrafficCom

    +9,36 %
    -0,27 %
    -13,06 %
    -20,61 %
    -42,63 %
    -61,55 %
    -78,47 %
    -88,62 %
    ISIN:AT000KAPSCH9WKN:A0MUZU
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    Kapsch TrafficCom: The Traffic Tech Stock to Watch Kapsch TrafficCom plans to sell its North American components business, with closing expected in 2027 and a potential one-off EBIT boost of at least EUR 10 million.
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