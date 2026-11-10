Kapsch TrafficCom: The Traffic Tech Stock to Watch

Kapsch TrafficCom has signed an agreement to sell its North American components business.

The sale includes its indirect subsidiary Kapsch TrafficCom Canada Inc., its 915 MHz transponder and reader designs, its production facility, and related US customer contracts.

The agreed consideration will be paid when the transaction closes.

Completion is subject to conditions, including obtaining the necessary customer approvals.

Closing is currently expected during 2027.

If completed and the expected proceeds are received, the sale is estimated to create a one-off positive impact of at least EUR 10 million on consolidated EBIT; the North American tolling business is excluded.

The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 3,7450EUR and was up +0,54 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,0900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +9,21 % since publication.





