Kapsch TrafficCom: The Traffic Tech Stock to Watch
Kapsch TrafficCom plans to sell its North American components business, with closing expected in 2027 and a potential one-off EBIT boost of at least EUR 10 million.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- Kapsch TrafficCom has signed an agreement to sell its North American components business.
- The sale includes its indirect subsidiary Kapsch TrafficCom Canada Inc., its 915 MHz transponder and reader designs, its production facility, and related US customer contracts.
- The agreed consideration will be paid when the transaction closes.
- Completion is subject to conditions, including obtaining the necessary customer approvals.
- Closing is currently expected during 2027.
- If completed and the expected proceeds are received, the sale is estimated to create a one-off positive impact of at least EUR 10 million on consolidated EBIT; the North American tolling business is excluded.
The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 3,7450EUR and was up +0,54 % compared with the previous day.
5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,0900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +9,21 % since publication.
+9,36 %
-0,27 %
-13,06 %
-20,61 %
-42,63 %
-61,55 %
-78,47 %
-88,62 %
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