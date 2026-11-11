Grand City Properties Posts Strong 9M Results, Raises 2026 Guidance

Net rental income rose 4% to €331 million and adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to €265 million in 9M 2026; like-for-like rental growth was 3.3%, with vacancy at 3.6%.

FFO I declined 4% to €136 million (€0.77 per share). Period profit fell to €182 million, compared with €410 million in 9M 2025, which included higher revaluation gains and one-off deferred tax income.

GCP acquired a 20.04% stake in LEG Immobilien after the reporting period, an investment expected to generate around 30% annualized pro-rata FFO I accretion after financing costs; its full-year impact is expected in 2027.

FY 2026 FFO I guidance was raised by €10 million to €185–195 million, or €1.05–1.11 per share, supported by the LEG investment.

The company reported a 34% LTV, 4.7x interest coverage, €613 million in liquidity and €7.0 billion in unencumbered assets. Its 2027 debt maturities are covered, with the next refinancing needs in 2028.

EPRA NTA increased 2% to €4.6 billion, or €26.00 per share. GCP also completed about €200 million of acquisitions and €39 million of disposals in 9M 2026.

The next important date, Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter of 2026 (ENG), at Grand City Properties is on 11.11.2026.

The price of Grand City Properties at the time of the news was 7,8250EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.075,66PKT (+0,28 %).





