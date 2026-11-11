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    Zehnder Group (A) Consolidates Heat Exchanger Production in Reinsdorf

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    Zehnder Group is reshaping its European production footprint, moving heat exchanger manufacturing from the Netherlands to Germany to boost efficiency and cut costs.

    Zehnder Group (A) Consolidates Heat Exchanger Production in Reinsdorf
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Zehnder Group will close its heat exchanger production site in Waalwijk, the Netherlands, and consolidate production at its existing facility in Reinsdorf, Germany.
    • The move is intended to make better use of resources and improve operational efficiency and long-term competitiveness.
    • Production relocation is scheduled for completion by the end of the second quarter of 2027.
    • The closure and relocation are expected to incur restructuring costs of approximately EUR 4.0 million.
    • Zehnder plans to invest around EUR 0.6 million to expand production capacity in Reinsdorf.
    • The consolidation is projected to generate annual cost savings of approximately EUR 2.5 million.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Zehnder Group (A) is on 25.02.2027.

    The price of Zehnder Group (A) at the time of the news was 77,90EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous day.


    Zehnder Group (A)

    +0,13 %
    +0,45 %
    -1,33 %
    +3,66 %
    +4,28 %
    +52,75 %
    -13,92 %
    +138,55 %
    +145,60 %
    ISIN:CH0276534614WKN:A14RXU
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    Zehnder Group (A) Consolidates Heat Exchanger Production in Reinsdorf Zehnder Group is reshaping its European production footprint, moving heat exchanger manufacturing from the Netherlands to Germany to boost efficiency and cut costs.
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