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    KWS SAAT Starts 2026/27 Strong and Reaffirms Forecasts

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    Growth takes root at KWS: higher oilseed rape and vegetable sales lifted Q1 revenue, while a stronger balance sheet supported its outlook despite seasonal losses.

    KWS SAAT Starts 2026/27 Strong and Reaffirms Forecasts
    Foto: Swen Pförtner - picture alliance/dpa
    • Net sales increased 3.6% to €236.5 million in Q1 2026/27, or 3.9% on a comparable basis.
    • Oilseed rape sales grew 12%, supporting KWS’s leading position in the European market; Cereals sales rose to €180.1 million.
    • Vegetables sales increased 16% to €15.3 million, mainly driven by higher spinach seed sales.
    • Quarterly earnings were negative for seasonal reasons: EBITDA was –€27.1 million and net income was –€37.7 million; prior-year results included a €29 million one-off gain.
    • KWS strengthened its balance sheet: the equity ratio improved to 59.6%, net debt fell to €104.3 million, and a loan tranche of over €100 million was repaid from existing liquidity.
    • The company confirmed its 2026/27 outlook: comparable net sales growth of around 3% and an EBITDA margin of 19%–20%, assuming an agricultural recovery.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at KWS SAAT is on 11.11.2026.

    The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 68,35EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 68,25EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,15 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.075,66PKT (+0,28 %).


    KWS SAAT

    -1,02 %
    +2,03 %
    -1,31 %
    -3,41 %
    +3,43 %
    +30,83 %
    -10,89 %
    +16,19 %
    +1.302,65 %
    ISIN:DE0007074007WKN:707400
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    KWS SAAT Starts 2026/27 Strong and Reaffirms Forecasts Growth takes root at KWS: higher oilseed rape and vegetable sales lifted Q1 revenue, while a stronger balance sheet supported its outlook despite seasonal losses.
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