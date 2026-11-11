SoftwareONE Holding: Q3 Growth, Margin Gains Lift FY 2026 Profit Outlook

Q3 2026 revenue grew 7.4% year on year at constant currency to CHF 377.3 million, with growth across all regions and business lines.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA rose 20.3% at constant currency to CHF 79.5 million; the adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 2.1 percentage points to 21.1%.

For the first nine months of 2026, like-for-like revenue grew 10.3% at constant currency, while the adjusted EBITDA margin reached 23.7%, up 3.8 percentage points.

SoftwareOne raised its FY 2026 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to above 24%, from above 23%; its mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth outlook was reaffirmed.

The Crayon integration has delivered CHF 85 million in cost synergies through Q3 2026. SoftwareOne targets a further CHF 5–10 million in run-rate synergies by year-end.

Software & Cloud Services led Q3 growth, while Direct returned to growth and Channel continued to expand. The company highlighted CSP transitions and rising demand for AI-related services as growth opportunities.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at SoftwareONE Holding is on 17.02.2027.

The price of SoftwareONE Holding at the time of the news was 9,9250EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,233EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,10 % since publication.





