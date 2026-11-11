E.ON Reaffirms 2026 Outlook, Doubles Down on Europe's Energy Future
Steady earnings, rising profits and stronger grid investment defined E.ON’s first nine months of 2026, as the energy group reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
Foto: Mona Wenisch - dpa
- E.ON’s adjusted Group EBITDA remained at €7.1 billion in the first nine months of 2026, matching the prior-year period.
- Adjusted Group net income increased 4% to €2.2 billion, from €2.1 billion a year earlier.
- E.ON reaffirmed its 2026 guidance: adjusted EBITDA of €9.4–€9.6 billion and adjusted net income of €2.7–€2.9 billion; its outlook through 2030 also remains unchanged.
- Energy Infrastructure Solutions’ adjusted EBITDA rose 15% to €460 million, while Energy Networks remained around €5.3 billion and Energy Retail fell to €1.3 billion.
- E.ON invested €5.2 billion in the first nine months, up 2% year on year, primarily to expand, modernize and digitalize energy networks.
- Network investments reached €4.2 billion, and E.ON expects to invest around €7 billion in its network business in 2026.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at E.ON is on 11.11.2026.
The price of E.ON at the time of the news was 19,308EUR and was down -0,01 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index DAX was at 26.563,00PKT (+0,03 %).
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