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    EXASOL: ARR Stabilizes as Upselling Slows; 2026 Guidance Holds

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    Exasol’s steady ARR masked weaker revenue in Q3 2026, while a major AI deal and expanding partnerships signaled fresh opportunities.

    EXASOL: ARR Stabilizes as Upselling Slows; 2026 Guidance Holds
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • ARR was nearly stable at €37.9 million at the end of Q3 2026, compared with €38.3 million a year earlier; 15 new customers and lower churn largely offset weaker upselling.
    • Nine-month revenue fell 9.5% to €28.7 million and EBITDA declined to €2.7 million; net income rose to €2.3 million, while net cash reached €20.6 million.
    • Exasol signed an agentic AI deal with a Fortune 500 pharmaceutical company, worth €240,000 in annual software ARR plus about €450,000 in 2026 project fees.
    • Exasol launched its first joint customer project with adesso, made MariaDB Exa commercially available, and is conducting three StackIt proofs of concept.
    • The ARR churn rate was 12% at the end of Q3; Exasol expects about 10% at year-end 2026, then a temporary rise to above 20% in Q1 2027 as certain contracts expire.
    • Exasol confirmed its 2026 guidance: ARR change of -2% to +2%, revenue down by a high-single-digit percentage, and EBITDA of €3.0–€3.5 million.

    The next important date, Business Development Report 9M 2026, at EXASOL is on 11.11.2026.

    The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 1,6800EUR and was up +1,97 % compared with the previous day.


    EXASOL

    +1,97 %
    +2,60 %
    +0,30 %
    -15,15 %
    -42,07 %
    -23,20 %
    -78,45 %
    -82,32 %
    ISIN:DE000A0LR9G9WKN:A0LR9G
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