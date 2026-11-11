EXASOL: ARR Stabilizes as Upselling Slows; 2026 Guidance Holds

ARR was nearly stable at €37.9 million at the end of Q3 2026, compared with €38.3 million a year earlier; 15 new customers and lower churn largely offset weaker upselling.

Nine-month revenue fell 9.5% to €28.7 million and EBITDA declined to €2.7 million; net income rose to €2.3 million, while net cash reached €20.6 million.

Exasol signed an agentic AI deal with a Fortune 500 pharmaceutical company, worth €240,000 in annual software ARR plus about €450,000 in 2026 project fees.

Exasol launched its first joint customer project with adesso, made MariaDB Exa commercially available, and is conducting three StackIt proofs of concept.

The ARR churn rate was 12% at the end of Q3; Exasol expects about 10% at year-end 2026, then a temporary rise to above 20% in Q1 2027 as certain contracts expire.

Exasol confirmed its 2026 guidance: ARR change of -2% to +2%, revenue down by a high-single-digit percentage, and EBITDA of €3.0–€3.5 million.

The next important date, Business Development Report 9M 2026, at EXASOL is on 11.11.2026.

The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 1,6800EUR and was up +1,97 % compared with the previous day.





