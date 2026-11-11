VINCORION Revenue Jumps; Raised 2026 Guidance Confirmed

Group revenue rose 41.4% year over year to EUR 237.7 million in the first nine months of 2026; Q3 revenue increased 39.8% to EUR 87.5 million.

Adjusted EBIT increased 34.8% to EUR 46.4 million, while the adjusted EBIT margin was 19.5%, compared with 20.5% a year earlier.

The fixed order book grew by EUR 222.1 million since year-end 2025 to EUR 657.5 million; the total order book stood at approximately EUR 1.2 billion.

Revenue increased across all segments: Vehicle Systems rose 59.4% to EUR 109.1 million, Power Systems 46.9% to EUR 79.7 million, and Aviation 5.4% to EUR 51.4 million.

Adjusted free cash flow was EUR -5.5 million for the first nine months, although it turned positive in Q2 and Q3, reaching EUR 0.6 million in Q3.

VINCORION reaffirmed its raised 2026 guidance: revenue of EUR 323–333 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 18.5–19.5%.

The next important date, Q3 2026 Quarterly Report, at VINCORION is on 11.11.2026.

The price of VINCORION at the time of the news was 18,238EUR and was down -0,05 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.075,66PKT (+0,28 %).





