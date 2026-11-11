hGears Holds Firm, Meets Expectations in First Nine Months of 2026

Adjusted revenue for the first nine months of 2026 fell 4.8% year on year to €66.5 million; adjusted EBITDA was €0.1 million, down from €0.9 million.

Performance varied by business area: [e]-Mobility sales rose 3.1% to €36.2 million, while e-Bike sales dropped 21.1% to €6.5 million and e-Tools sales declined 10.1% to €23.5 million.

Adjusted gross profit decreased 6.1% to €29.9 million, and the gross margin fell 0.7 percentage points to 44.9%, pressured by lower volumes, product mix and higher input costs.

Insolvency proceedings under self-administration at hGears Schramberg GmbH opened on 1 November 2026. Operations and customer deliveries continue; hGears AG and its Padua and Suzhou subsidiaries are unaffected.

Free cash flow improved to €0.6 million from negative €0.6 million a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents stood at €4.6 million at 30 September, and securing liquidity remains a priority.

hGears confirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of €80–90 million, adjusted EBITDA of –€3 million to €0 million, and free cash flow of –€5 million to –€2 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at hGears is on 11.11.2026.

The price of hGears at the time of the news was 0,2360EUR and was up +0,85 % compared with the previous day.





