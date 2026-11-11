Gabler Group Boosts 2026 Revenue Outlook, Sets €120M+ Medium-Term Target
A strong third quarter and a growing order book have prompted Gabler Group to raise its 2026 outlook, while acquisitions and U.S. expansion underpin its longer-term ambitions.
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- Gabler Group reported nine-month 2026 revenue of **€49.8 million** and adjusted EBIT of **€15.6 million**, with a **29.3% adjusted EBIT margin**.
- Third-quarter performance was strong, generating **€22.5 million in revenue** and **€8.9 million in adjusted EBIT**.
- Nine-month order intake reached **€65.3 million**; total order backlog rose to **€393.2 million** at 30 September, more than five times expected 2026 revenue.
- The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to **over €71 million** and refined its adjusted EBIT guidance to **over €18 million**, implying a margin above 24%.
- Gabler increased its medium-term revenue target for the next three to five years to **over €120 million**, up from over €100 million.
- Growth initiatives include acquiring a **75% stake in DECK Marine Systems** and establishing a U.S. subsidiary, alongside strategic investments in subsea technologies and international expansion.
The price of Gabler Group at the time of the news was 45,30EUR and was up +2,03 % compared with the previous day.
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