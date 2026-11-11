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    Gabler Group Boosts 2026 Revenue Outlook, Sets €120M+ Medium-Term Target

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    A strong third quarter and a growing order book have prompted Gabler Group to raise its 2026 outlook, while acquisitions and U.S. expansion underpin its longer-term ambitions.

    Gabler Group Boosts 2026 Revenue Outlook, Sets €120M+ Medium-Term Target
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Gabler Group reported nine-month 2026 revenue of **€49.8 million** and adjusted EBIT of **€15.6 million**, with a **29.3% adjusted EBIT margin**.
    • Third-quarter performance was strong, generating **€22.5 million in revenue** and **€8.9 million in adjusted EBIT**.
    • Nine-month order intake reached **€65.3 million**; total order backlog rose to **€393.2 million** at 30 September, more than five times expected 2026 revenue.
    • The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to **over €71 million** and refined its adjusted EBIT guidance to **over €18 million**, implying a margin above 24%.
    • Gabler increased its medium-term revenue target for the next three to five years to **over €120 million**, up from over €100 million.
    • Growth initiatives include acquiring a **75% stake in DECK Marine Systems** and establishing a U.S. subsidiary, alongside strategic investments in subsea technologies and international expansion.

    The price of Gabler Group at the time of the news was 45,30EUR and was up +2,03 % compared with the previous day.


    Gabler Group

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    ISIN:DE000A421RZ9WKN:A421RZ
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    Gabler Group Boosts 2026 Revenue Outlook, Sets €120M+ Medium-Term Target A strong third quarter and a growing order book have prompted Gabler Group to raise its 2026 outlook, while acquisitions and U.S. expansion underpin its longer-term ambitions.
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