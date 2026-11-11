Almonty Industries, CoreWeave Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|CoreWeave Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|Millennial Potash
|💬
|📰
|Nordex
|💬
|📰
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|126
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|BioNTech
|55
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|NVIDIA
|48
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|38
|💬
|📰
|Siemens Energy
|36
|💬
|📰
|Gold
|35
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|CoreWeave Registered (A)
|+17,49 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Zhongji Innolight Ltd. (H)
|+13,49 %
|📰
|🥉
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|+12,40 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Rigetti Computing
|-3,76 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Cypherpunk Technologies
|-7,61 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|-9,45 %
|💬
|📰
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CoreWeave Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +8,78 %
Wochenperformance: +8,78 %
Platz 1
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -0,90 %
Wochenperformance: -0,90 %
Platz 2
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -7,99 %
Wochenperformance: -7,99 %
Platz 3
Millennial Potash
Wochenperformance: -3,33 %
Wochenperformance: -3,33 %
Platz 4
Nordex
Wochenperformance: +2,07 %
Wochenperformance: +2,07 %
Platz 5
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -18,95 %
Wochenperformance: -18,95 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -3,51 %
Wochenperformance: -3,51 %
Platz 7
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +2,13 %
Wochenperformance: +2,13 %
Platz 8
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -16,06 %
Wochenperformance: -16,06 %
Platz 9
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -13,74 %
Wochenperformance: -13,74 %
Platz 10
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: -4,18 %
Wochenperformance: -4,18 %
Platz 11
Gold
Wochenperformance: +1,44 %
Wochenperformance: +1,44 %
Platz 12
CoreWeave Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +8,78 %
Wochenperformance: +8,78 %
Platz 13
Zhongji Innolight Ltd. (H)
Wochenperformance: -1,82 %
Wochenperformance: -1,82 %
Platz 14
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -0,90 %
Wochenperformance: -0,90 %
Platz 15
Rigetti Computing
Wochenperformance: +8,11 %
Wochenperformance: +8,11 %
Platz 16
Cypherpunk Technologies
Wochenperformance: -26,67 %
Wochenperformance: -26,67 %
Platz 17
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -18,95 %
Wochenperformance: -18,95 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
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