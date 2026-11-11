€ 135m equity plan could pave the way for institutional funding

Emerald Horizon plans to raise c. € 135m through up to five capital increases by Q3 2028, compared with our previous estimate of € 72m through YE 2028. The initial subscription price of c. € 1,013 represents an 11.9% discount to Monday's closing price (€ 1,150). Importantly, CEO and majority shareholder Florian Wagner (52.9% stake) offers investors subscribing at least € 5m an additional 36 shares per 100 subscribed, transferred from his personal holdings after a 36-month holding period. Available for binding commitments before the initial € 45m subscription threshold is reached, this implies an effective entry price of c. € 745 per share, a 35.2% discount to Monday's close, without additional dilution. Note that Mr Wagner has already pledged € 20m in equity contributions over 2026–2028. Proceeds will support ADES development with VDL Groep and the equity component of DUALstore deployments.

A more clearly defined equity financing plan could improve Emerald's prospects for EIB financing. In our view, the announced programme could strengthen Emerald's positioning to secure financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB). In September, the EIB committed up to € 40m to Finnish nuclear developer Steady Energy, its first SMR financing, through an InvestEU-backed long-term convertible loan supporting research, testing and licensing of its LDR-50 reactor. Although technologically different from Emerald's subcritical thorium concept, the transaction illustrates the EIB's willingness to support early-stage nuclear development. Comparable financing could offer attractive long-term conditions but potentially require a substantial upfront equity contribution. Importantly, EIB participation would also represent a significant endorsement, helping de-risk ADES and reducing the need for a rapid commercial ramp-up of DUALstore (BESS + TESS) to materially lower the group's risk profile.

Institutional funding could help bridge substantial development requirements. Our previous € 72m equity assumption covered the first two ADES Test Loops and the equity component of initial storage deployments. However, gross funding requirements reach c. € 225m through 2030, before potential grants, including storage deployments, ADES Test Loops and demonstrators. Emerald has previously identified potential Slovak investment incentives of € 75–100m, a € 100m bank debt facility under discussion and potential EU funding programmes. Against this backdrop, the announced equity financing plan could facilitate complementary institutional funding and improve visibility over the development roadmap. Nevertheless, the Steady Energy precedent does not establish Emerald's eligibility for comparable EIB support.

Limited valuation impact, potentially meaningful financing catalyst. Incorporating the announced € 135m equity financing programme has a negligible impact on our DCF-based PT. Successful execution could nevertheless strengthen Emerald's financial position and improve visibility over its development roadmap. Potential EIB participation would represent a meaningful financing and credibility catalyst, although execution, financing and regulatory risks remain material. BUY, PT € 1,300 unchanged.