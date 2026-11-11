SFC Energy: Record Q3 Drives Outsized Earnings Growth
A record third quarter powered SFC Energy’s growth, as Ukraine fuel-cell deliveries boosted margins and prompted the company to raise its 2026 earnings outlook.
Foto: SFC Energy AG
- Group sales rose 29.3% to €132.8 million in the first nine months of 2026.
- Q3 sales increased 73.3% to €50.4 million, making it the strongest quarter in SFC Energy’s history.
- Adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to €33.7 million, while adjusted EBIT rose more than fivefold to €25.7 million.
- Gross margin expanded to 48.8%, and the company recorded a net profit of €14.3 million, versus a €1.2 million loss a year earlier.
- Growth was driven by the Clean Energy segment and deliveries under a major Ukraine fuel-cell contract, which supported a more profitable product mix.
- SFC raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast to €36–38 million and adjusted EBIT forecast to €25.5–27.5 million; its sales outlook remains €166–175 million.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SFC Energy is on 11.11.2026.
The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 18,130EUR and was up +2,72 % compared with the previous day.
9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,160EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.164,25PKT (+0,49 %).
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