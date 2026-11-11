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    GESCO Delivers Strong 9-Month Earnings Growth, Holds Steady Amid Challenges

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    GESCO’s earnings outpaced sales in the first nine months of 2026, as cost savings lifted margins, debt fell sharply and the group reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

    GESCO Delivers Strong 9-Month Earnings Growth, Holds Steady Amid Challenges
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • In the first nine months of 2026, GESCO’s order intake increased 3.3% to €387.5 million, while revenue rose 1.0% to €368.3 million.
    • Earnings grew faster than sales: EBIT rose 18.1% to €18.1 million, and net income after minority interests increased 30.1% to €10.8 million.
    • Profitability improved, with the return on sales rising to 4.9% from 4.2%; cost savings and a lower materials-cost ratio supported the gains.
    • Segment performance varied: Materials Refinement & Distribution grew strongly, while Health Care & Life Science and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure faced weaker demand and lower revenue or EBIT.
    • GESCO strengthened its financial position: net debt fell 31.2% to €42.5 million, cash increased to €45.7 million, and the equity ratio stood at 60.2%.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of €525–543 million and net income after minority interests of €15–20 million.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at GESCO is on 11.11.2026.

    The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 14,275EUR and was up +0,71 % compared with the previous day.


    GESCO

    -0,71 %
    -0,35 %
    -4,04 %
    +5,56 %
    -2,40 %
    -28,57 %
    -39,10 %
    -39,81 %
    -15,92 %
    ISIN:DE000A1K0201WKN:A1K020
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    GESCO Delivers Strong 9-Month Earnings Growth, Holds Steady Amid Challenges GESCO’s earnings outpaced sales in the first nine months of 2026, as cost savings lifted margins, debt fell sharply and the group reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
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