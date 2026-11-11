GESCO Delivers Strong 9-Month Earnings Growth, Holds Steady Amid Challenges

In the first nine months of 2026, GESCO’s order intake increased 3.3% to €387.5 million, while revenue rose 1.0% to €368.3 million.

Earnings grew faster than sales: EBIT rose 18.1% to €18.1 million, and net income after minority interests increased 30.1% to €10.8 million.

Profitability improved, with the return on sales rising to 4.9% from 4.2%; cost savings and a lower materials-cost ratio supported the gains.

Segment performance varied: Materials Refinement & Distribution grew strongly, while Health Care & Life Science and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure faced weaker demand and lower revenue or EBIT.

GESCO strengthened its financial position: net debt fell 31.2% to €42.5 million, cash increased to €45.7 million, and the equity ratio stood at 60.2%.

The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of €525–543 million and net income after minority interests of €15–20 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at GESCO is on 11.11.2026.

The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 14,275EUR and was up +0,71 % compared with the previous day.





