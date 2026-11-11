voestalpine Posts Solid First-Half Results for 2026/27

Revenue remained nearly flat at EUR 7.7 billion in the first half of 2026/27, while EBITDA rose 17% to EUR 846 million and EBIT increased 36% to EUR 470 million.

Profit after tax climbed 46% year over year to EUR 290 million; earnings included around EUR 100 million in net positive one-off effects.

Free cash flow was positive at EUR 24 million despite high investment activity, including a one-off cash benefit from the sale of voestalpine BÖHLER Profil.

The company lowered its 2026/27 EBITDA forecast to EUR 1.6–1.7 billion, citing Middle East-related uncertainty, higher energy and logistics costs, and other headwinds.

The greentec steel electric arc furnaces in Linz and Donawitz remain on schedule and on budget, with start-up planned for the first half of 2027.

Headcount fell 2% year over year to 48,616 full-time equivalents, mainly due to ongoing reorganizations in automotive components and high-performance metals.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at voestalpine is on 11.11.2026.

The price of voestalpine at the time of the news was 40,96EUR and was down -1,92 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,94EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.





