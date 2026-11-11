Einhell Germany Pref Bearer: 9-Month Growth Boosts Financial Strength

Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 increased 1.5% to €910.9 million.

Pre-tax earnings before PPA effects were nearly unchanged at €85.5 million, while the pre-tax margin was 9.4%.

Western Europe revenue rose 5.4% to €547.5 million, and the segment’s pre-tax earnings increased to €63.2 million.

Power X-Change accounted for around 58% of Group revenue, up from 52% a year earlier; Einhell aims to exceed 70% in the medium term.

The equity ratio improved to 55.9%. At 30 September, the company had a net cash position of €43.1 million and plans to repay a €50 million loan due at year-end.

Einhell confirmed its 2026 revenue forecast of around €1.2 billion and expects a pre-tax margin of approximately 8.5–9.0%.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Einhell Germany Pref Bearer is on 11.11.2026.

The price of Einhell Germany Pref Bearer at the time of the news was 67,00EUR and was up +0,68 % compared with the previous day.

3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 65,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,54 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.161,59PKT (+0,48 %).





