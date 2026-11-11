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    Einhell Germany Pref Bearer: 9-Month Growth Boosts Financial Strength

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    Einhell delivered modest growth in the first nine months of 2026, led by Western Europe and Power X-Change, while strengthening its finances and confirming its full-year outlook.

    Einhell Germany Pref Bearer: 9-Month Growth Boosts Financial Strength
    Foto: monticellllo - stock.adobe.com
    • Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 increased 1.5% to €910.9 million.
    • Pre-tax earnings before PPA effects were nearly unchanged at €85.5 million, while the pre-tax margin was 9.4%.
    • Western Europe revenue rose 5.4% to €547.5 million, and the segment’s pre-tax earnings increased to €63.2 million.
    • Power X-Change accounted for around 58% of Group revenue, up from 52% a year earlier; Einhell aims to exceed 70% in the medium term.
    • The equity ratio improved to 55.9%. At 30 September, the company had a net cash position of €43.1 million and plans to repay a €50 million loan due at year-end.
    • Einhell confirmed its 2026 revenue forecast of around €1.2 billion and expects a pre-tax margin of approximately 8.5–9.0%.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Einhell Germany Pref Bearer is on 11.11.2026.

    The price of Einhell Germany Pref Bearer at the time of the news was 67,00EUR and was up +0,68 % compared with the previous day.
    3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 65,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,54 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.161,59PKT (+0,48 %).


    Einhell Germany Pref Bearer

    -1,20 %
    +3,91 %
    +3,26 %
    -11,10 %
    -16,46 %
    +9,21 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ESU3WKN:A40ESU
    Einhell Germany Pref Bearer direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Einhell Germany Pref Bearer: 9-Month Growth Boosts Financial Strength Einhell delivered modest growth in the first nine months of 2026, led by Western Europe and Power X-Change, while strengthening its finances and confirming its full-year outlook.
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