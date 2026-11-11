aap Implantate: 2030 Ambition Targets €21M+ Revenue, 17.5–22.5% EBITDA

**2026 forecast narrowed:** Revenue is expected to be **EUR 12–13 million**, with EBITDA between **EUR –0.5 million and EUR +0.5 million**.

**First nine months of 2026:** Revenue was **EUR 9.35 million**, while IFRS EBITDA was above break-even; Q3 revenue rose **2% year on year** to EUR 3.3 million.

**2027 outlook:** aap expects revenue of at least **EUR 14 million** and EBITDA of **EUR 0–2 million**, implying roughly 12% revenue growth from the 2026 forecast midpoint.

**Growth plans for 2027** rely on new products for existing customers, expansion into additional international markets, and growth at US subsidiary aap Implants Inc.

**2030 ambition:** At least **EUR 21 million in revenue** and a steady-state EBITDA margin of **17.5%–22.5%** for the trauma business.

**Key growth enablers** include expanding sales, developing the product portfolio, and investing in more efficient, automated manufacturing in Berlin.

The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 1,3850EUR and was down -0,72 % compared with the previous day.





