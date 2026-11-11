aap Implantate: 2030 Ambition Targets €21M+ Revenue, 17.5–22.5% EBITDA
With its 2026 forecast narrowed, aap is targeting growth in 2027 through new products, international expansion and a stronger US business.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- **2026 forecast narrowed:** Revenue is expected to be **EUR 12–13 million**, with EBITDA between **EUR –0.5 million and EUR +0.5 million**.
- **First nine months of 2026:** Revenue was **EUR 9.35 million**, while IFRS EBITDA was above break-even; Q3 revenue rose **2% year on year** to EUR 3.3 million.
- **2027 outlook:** aap expects revenue of at least **EUR 14 million** and EBITDA of **EUR 0–2 million**, implying roughly 12% revenue growth from the 2026 forecast midpoint.
- **Growth plans for 2027** rely on new products for existing customers, expansion into additional international markets, and growth at US subsidiary aap Implants Inc.
- **2030 ambition:** At least **EUR 21 million in revenue** and a steady-state EBITDA margin of **17.5%–22.5%** for the trauma business.
- **Key growth enablers** include expanding sales, developing the product portfolio, and investing in more efficient, automated manufacturing in Berlin.
The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 1,3850EUR and was down -0,72 % compared with the previous day.
-1,44 %
-0,40 %
-1,10 %
-14,88 %
-1,10 %
+74,46 %
-61,76 %
-88,52 %
-87,33 %
Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte