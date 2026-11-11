Almonty Industries, GEVO & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Stefan Puchner - picture alliance/dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Singulus Technologies
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Super Copper
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|CoreWeave Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|RENK Group
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|💬
|📰
|Viromed Medical
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|194
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|DAX
|161
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|79
|💬
|📰
|NVIDIA
|66
|💬
|📰
|Atos Group
|49
|💬
|📰
|Siemens Energy
|43
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|GEVO
|+40,48 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Singulus Technologies
|+37,36 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Fossil Group
|+27,19 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|CSG Czechoslovak Group
|-21,61 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|BFF Bank
|-23,01 %
|📰
|🟥
|BICO Group Registered (B)
|-30,20 %
|💬
|📰
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Singulus Technologies
Wochenperformance: +115,00 %
Wochenperformance: +115,00 %
Platz 1
Super Copper
Wochenperformance: +15,52 %
Wochenperformance: +15,52 %
Platz 2
CoreWeave Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +10,26 %
Wochenperformance: +10,26 %
Platz 3
RENK Group
Wochenperformance: -7,46 %
Wochenperformance: -7,46 %
Platz 4
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -19,70 %
Wochenperformance: -19,70 %
Platz 5
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -16,53 %
Wochenperformance: -16,53 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -3,02 %
Wochenperformance: -3,02 %
Platz 7
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,84 %
Wochenperformance: +2,84 %
Platz 8
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -1,43 %
Wochenperformance: -1,43 %
Platz 9
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -15,45 %
Wochenperformance: -15,45 %
Platz 10
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -3,86 %
Wochenperformance: -3,86 %
Platz 11
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: +0,23 %
Wochenperformance: +0,23 %
Platz 12
GEVO
Wochenperformance: +31,02 %
Wochenperformance: +31,02 %
Platz 13
Singulus Technologies
Wochenperformance: +115,00 %
Wochenperformance: +115,00 %
Platz 14
Fossil Group
Wochenperformance: +42,57 %
Wochenperformance: +42,57 %
Platz 15
CSG Czechoslovak Group
Wochenperformance: -23,90 %
Wochenperformance: -23,90 %
Platz 16
BFF Bank
Wochenperformance: -21,76 %
Wochenperformance: -21,76 %
Platz 17
BICO Group Registered (B)
Wochenperformance: -26,18 %
Wochenperformance: -26,18 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte