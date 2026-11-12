Almonty Industries, PATRIZIA & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Siemens
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Super Copper
|💬
|📰
|CoreWeave Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|NVIDIA
|💬
|📰
|ABO Energy
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|155
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Viromed Medical
|71
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Atos Group
|65
|💬
|📰
|NVIDIA
|58
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|48
|💬
|📰
|Gold
|33
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|PATRIZIA
|+20,34 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Okeanis Eco Tankers
|+7,11 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Nihon Tobacco Sangyo
|+5,43 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|NVIDIA
|-7,45 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|-7,48 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Harmonic Drive Systems
|-8,33 %
|💬
|📰
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Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -21,13 %
Wochenperformance: -21,13 %
Platz 1
Siemens
Wochenperformance: +4,11 %
Wochenperformance: +4,11 %
Platz 2
Super Copper
Wochenperformance: +25,96 %
Wochenperformance: +25,96 %
Platz 3
CoreWeave Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +20,69 %
Wochenperformance: +20,69 %
Platz 4
Platz 5
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: -81,15 %
Wochenperformance: -81,15 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -7,61 %
Wochenperformance: -7,61 %
Platz 7
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -22,13 %
Wochenperformance: -22,13 %
Platz 8
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -7,18 %
Wochenperformance: -7,18 %
Platz 9
Platz 10
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -14,17 %
Wochenperformance: -14,17 %
Platz 11
Gold
Wochenperformance: -3,65 %
Wochenperformance: -3,65 %
Platz 12
PATRIZIA
Wochenperformance: +13,49 %
Wochenperformance: +13,49 %
Platz 13
Okeanis Eco Tankers
Wochenperformance: +10,98 %
Wochenperformance: +10,98 %
Platz 14
Nihon Tobacco Sangyo
Wochenperformance: -23,49 %
Wochenperformance: -23,49 %
Platz 15
Platz 16
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +0,34 %
Wochenperformance: +0,34 %
Platz 17
Harmonic Drive Systems
Wochenperformance: +6,53 %
Wochenperformance: +6,53 %
Platz 18
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