DAX, PATRIZIA & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Delta Gold Technologies
|📰
|🥉
|Super Copper
|💬
|📰
|Singulus Technologies
|💬
|📰
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|ABO Energy
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|311
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|NVIDIA
|144
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|92
|💬
|📰
|Viromed Medical
|67
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|44
|💬
|📰
|Netlist
|37
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|PATRIZIA
|+20,34 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Intuitive Machines Registered (A)
|+15,85 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Adecco Group
|+14,19 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Timbercreek Financial
|-19,02 %
|📰
|🟥
|Enovix Corporation
|-19,21 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Corteva
|-19,85 %
|💬
|📰
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The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -6,21 %
Wochenperformance: -6,21 %
Platz 1
Delta Gold Technologies
Wochenperformance: +41,80 %
Wochenperformance: +41,80 %
Platz 2
Super Copper
Wochenperformance: +31,06 %
Wochenperformance: +31,06 %
Platz 3
Singulus Technologies
Wochenperformance: +104,37 %
Wochenperformance: +104,37 %
Platz 4
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -7,64 %
Wochenperformance: -7,64 %
Platz 5
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: -84,29 %
Wochenperformance: -84,29 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,56 %
Wochenperformance: +0,56 %
Platz 7
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -22,54 %
Wochenperformance: -22,54 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -10,01 %
Wochenperformance: -10,01 %
Platz 9
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -21,31 %
Wochenperformance: -21,31 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -6,21 %
Wochenperformance: -6,21 %
Platz 11
Netlist
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 12
PATRIZIA
Wochenperformance: +14,69 %
Wochenperformance: +14,69 %
Platz 13
Intuitive Machines Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +41,75 %
Wochenperformance: +41,75 %
Platz 14
Adecco Group
Wochenperformance: +11,63 %
Wochenperformance: +11,63 %
Platz 15
Timbercreek Financial
Wochenperformance: -5,29 %
Wochenperformance: -5,29 %
Platz 16
Enovix Corporation
Wochenperformance: -23,83 %
Wochenperformance: -23,83 %
Platz 17
Corteva
Wochenperformance: -10,61 %
Wochenperformance: -10,61 %
Platz 18