NVIDIA, Samsonite International S.A & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 197953527
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Copper One Resources
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|AFC Energy
|💬
|📰
|BYD
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
|ABO Energy
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|NVIDIA
|204
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|142
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Rheinmetall
|52
|💬
|📰
|Gold
|40
|💬
|📰
|Verbio
|40
|💬
|📰
|Siemens Energy
|33
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Samsonite International S.A
|+9,05 %
|📰
|🥈
|NioCorp Developments
|+5,01 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Ovid Therapeutics
|+4,35 %
|📰
|🟥
|Ibiden
|-4,92 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Furukawa Denki Kogyo
|-5,75 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Lenovo Group
|-8,20 %
|💬
|📰
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Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: -30,90 %
Wochenperformance: -30,90 %
Platz 1
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -0,42 %
Wochenperformance: -0,42 %
Platz 2
AFC Energy
Wochenperformance: -7,79 %
Wochenperformance: -7,79 %
Platz 3
BYD
Wochenperformance: -10,67 %
Wochenperformance: -10,67 %
Platz 4
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -6,59 %
Wochenperformance: -6,59 %
Platz 5
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: -85,55 %
Wochenperformance: -85,55 %
Platz 6
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -9,81 %
Wochenperformance: -9,81 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -0,42 %
Wochenperformance: -0,42 %
Platz 8
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -7,27 %
Wochenperformance: -7,27 %
Platz 9
Gold
Wochenperformance: -4,79 %
Wochenperformance: -4,79 %
Platz 10
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -0,77 %
Wochenperformance: -0,77 %
Platz 11
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: +17,41 %
Wochenperformance: +17,41 %
Platz 12
Samsonite International S.A
Wochenperformance: +11,84 %
Wochenperformance: +11,84 %
Platz 13
NioCorp Developments
Wochenperformance: +6,56 %
Wochenperformance: +6,56 %
Platz 14
Ovid Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +6,19 %
Wochenperformance: +6,19 %
Platz 15
Ibiden
Wochenperformance: -3,68 %
Wochenperformance: -3,68 %
Platz 16
Furukawa Denki Kogyo
Wochenperformance: +10,26 %
Wochenperformance: +10,26 %
Platz 17
Lenovo Group
Wochenperformance: -4,29 %
Wochenperformance: -4,29 %
Platz 18