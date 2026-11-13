DAX, Modine Manufacturing & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Tadamichi - 600627097
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Pelican AI
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Elevate Service Group
|📰
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|ABO Energy
|💬
|📰
|Lang & Schwarz
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|219
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|176
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|NVIDIA
|144
|💬
|📰
|Lang & Schwarz
|101
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|83
|💬
|📰
|Gold
|47
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Modine Manufacturing
|+30,20 %
|📰
|🥈
|Codexis
|+17,27 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|HawkEye 360
|+12,95 %
|📰
|🟥
|Paladin Energy
|-16,29 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Virgin Galactic Holdings
|-16,80 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Lang & Schwarz
|-19,73 %
|💬
|📰
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Pelican AI
Wochenperformance:
Wochenperformance:
Platz 1
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +0,40 %
Wochenperformance: +0,40 %
Platz 2
Elevate Service Group
Wochenperformance: +0,11 %
Wochenperformance: +0,11 %
Platz 3
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +2,07 %
Wochenperformance: +2,07 %
Platz 4
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: -86,48 %
Wochenperformance: -86,48 %
Platz 5
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,59 %
Wochenperformance: +2,59 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +0,40 %
Wochenperformance: +0,40 %
Platz 8
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -7,18 %
Wochenperformance: -7,18 %
Platz 9
Platz 10
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -8,82 %
Wochenperformance: -8,82 %
Platz 11
Gold
Wochenperformance: -4,89 %
Wochenperformance: -4,89 %
Platz 12
Modine Manufacturing
Wochenperformance: +54,88 %
Wochenperformance: +54,88 %
Platz 13
Codexis
Wochenperformance: +3,36 %
Wochenperformance: +3,36 %
Platz 14
HawkEye 360
Wochenperformance: +28,98 %
Wochenperformance: +28,98 %
Platz 15
Paladin Energy
Wochenperformance: -1,78 %
Wochenperformance: -1,78 %
Platz 16
Virgin Galactic Holdings
Wochenperformance: +3,93 %
Wochenperformance: +3,93 %
Platz 17
Platz 18