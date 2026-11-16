DAX, Telus & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Horst Galuschka - picture alliance/dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Pelican AI
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Zefiro Methane
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|CSG Czechoslovak Group
|💬
|📰
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|Singulus Technologies
|💬
|📰
|ABO Energy
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|123
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Silber
|38
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|37
|💬
|📰
|Lang & Schwarz
|36
|💬
|📰
|NVIDIA
|32
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|32
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Telus
|+11,86 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|2020 Bulkers
|+9,12 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Alzchem Group
|+8,91 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|T1 Energy
|-16,76 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|MiniMax Group
|-18,98 %
|📰
|🟥
|Akeso
|-22,16 %
|📰
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Pelican AI
Wochenperformance:
Wochenperformance:
Platz 1
Zefiro Methane
Wochenperformance: +1,91 %
Wochenperformance: +1,91 %
Platz 2
CSG Czechoslovak Group
Wochenperformance: -19,70 %
Wochenperformance: -19,70 %
Platz 3
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -30,57 %
Wochenperformance: -30,57 %
Platz 4
Singulus Technologies
Wochenperformance: +80,19 %
Wochenperformance: +80,19 %
Platz 5
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: -93,23 %
Wochenperformance: -93,23 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +3,69 %
Wochenperformance: +3,69 %
Platz 7
Silber
Wochenperformance: -9,00 %
Wochenperformance: -9,00 %
Platz 8
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -13,90 %
Wochenperformance: -13,90 %
Platz 9
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -30,10 %
Wochenperformance: -30,10 %
Platz 10
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -10,78 %
Wochenperformance: -10,78 %
Platz 11
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +0,38 %
Wochenperformance: +0,38 %
Platz 12
Telus
Wochenperformance: +15,26 %
Wochenperformance: +15,26 %
Platz 13
2020 Bulkers
Wochenperformance: +42,43 %
Wochenperformance: +42,43 %
Platz 14
Alzchem Group
Wochenperformance: +9,68 %
Wochenperformance: +9,68 %
Platz 15
T1 Energy
Wochenperformance: -32,86 %
Wochenperformance: -32,86 %
Platz 16
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: -19,67 %
Wochenperformance: -19,67 %
Platz 17
Akeso
Wochenperformance: -27,05 %
Wochenperformance: -27,05 %
Platz 18