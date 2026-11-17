Almonty Industries, Krung Thai Bank Public Company & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: adobe.stock.com
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Viromed Medical
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Endeavour Silver
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|💬
|📰
|Anthropic PBC Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
|ABO Energy
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|81
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Silber
|71
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|66
|💬
|📰
|Viromed Medical
|60
|💬
|📰
|NVIDIA
|59
|💬
|📰
|Lang & Schwarz
|48
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Krung Thai Bank Public Company
|+6,28 %
|📰
|🥈
|NIO
|+4,64 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Sino Land
|+4,35 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Li-FT Power
|-8,01 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|MiniMax Group
|-9,76 %
|📰
|🟥
|Red Cat Holdings
|-26,72 %
|💬
|📰
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Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -12,44 %
Wochenperformance: -12,44 %
Platz 1
Endeavour Silver
Wochenperformance: -12,92 %
Wochenperformance: -12,92 %
Platz 2
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -7,53 %
Wochenperformance: -7,53 %
Platz 3
Anthropic PBC Registered (A)
Wochenperformance:
Wochenperformance:
Platz 4
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -16,79 %
Wochenperformance: -16,79 %
Platz 5
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: -91,83 %
Wochenperformance: -91,83 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -6,40 %
Wochenperformance: -6,40 %
Platz 7
Silber
Wochenperformance: -10,91 %
Wochenperformance: -10,91 %
Platz 8
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -7,53 %
Wochenperformance: -7,53 %
Platz 9
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -12,44 %
Wochenperformance: -12,44 %
Platz 10
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -10,97 %
Wochenperformance: -10,97 %
Platz 11
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -32,04 %
Wochenperformance: -32,04 %
Platz 12
Krung Thai Bank Public Company
Wochenperformance: -4,29 %
Wochenperformance: -4,29 %
Platz 13
NIO
Wochenperformance: -14,50 %
Wochenperformance: -14,50 %
Platz 14
Sino Land
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 15
Li-FT Power
Wochenperformance: -26,91 %
Wochenperformance: -26,91 %
Platz 16
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: -30,95 %
Wochenperformance: -30,95 %
Platz 17
Red Cat Holdings
Wochenperformance: -40,60 %
Wochenperformance: -40,60 %
Platz 18