ADVERTISEMENT / PROMOTION

Published by Commodity-TV / SRC swiss resource capital AG. Endeavour Silver is presented on behalf of the company within the scope of the existing communications mandate. SRC receives no compensation for this article. Commodity-TV is a Premium TV Partner of PDAC.

Dear Readers,

The next mine takes shape long before the first metal is produced. It begins with a discovery that convinces experts, with a team that can develop it, and with capital providers who finance the path there. These are exactly the people who come together at PDAC. From March 7 to 10, 2027, Toronto will once again become a meeting place for the future of mining.1

For investors, this presents a special opportunity: They can question companies’ plans right where geologists, producers, and investors talk to one another. Commodity-TV is accompanying PDAC as Premium TV Partner. With this article, we open up a view of the event and of one of the exhibitors, Endeavour Silver (WKN: A0DJ0N). After all, the silver-gold producer already lists the event in its official calendar.7

An Industry Gathers in Toronto

Behind the four letters is the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada. Its convention, held since 1932, combines a technical program, company presentations, and an exhibition. This is where companies meet investors. The technical program covers discoveries, project development, and financing. PDAC thus brings together what belongs together in mining: knowledge of a deposit and the prerequisites for turning it into a business.1,3

The scale is impressive: In 2024, 26,926 people attended; in 2025, there were 27,353. In March 2026, PDAC counted 32,155 attendees from 141 countries and more than 1,300 exhibitors. Investor interest grew even more strongly. The number of attendees who identified themselves as investors rose from 2,524 to 3,431—an increase of almost 36%.2–4

For context: Mining Indaba in Cape Town cites a figure of more than 12,000 attendees. For Mines and Money at Resourcing Tomorrow in London, more than 2,300 attendees are expected in December 2026. The figures show the international weight Toronto carries.8,9

Industry CEOs and Capital Providers Set the Pace

For 2027, prominent voices have already been announced. Duncan Wanblad, CEO of Anglo American, will speak on March 7 about supplying the world with important metals and minerals. The following day, Agnico Eagle CEO Ammar Al-Joundi and Natasha Vaz will explain how a producer creates value across commodity cycles. For investors, these are two sides of the same question: Where will metals be needed—and who can supply them economically?

David Tait, CEO of the World Gold Council, will address the connection between technology, trust, and gold on March 9. One day later, Christopher Emerson of Pan American Silver follows with the discovery story of La Colorada Skarn. The perspective thus ranges from the global gold industry to a specific deposit.5

The past events also show the drawing power on the capital side: In 2025, Eric Sprott and BHP CEO Mike Henry were among the keynote speakers. In 2026, Rob McEwen and representatives of BMO Capital Markets, Ninepoint, and Gold Royalty discussed mine financing. These appearances underline the caliber of PDAC.4,6

Endeavour Silver Makes the Growth Question Concrete

For silver investors, this perspective leads directly to Endeavour Silver (WKN: A0DJ0N). With Guanaceví and Terronera in Mexico and Kolpa in Peru, the company has three producing mines. Pitarrilla in Mexico represents the next development opportunity. At PDAC, a central industry question can thus be followed using a specific company: How does today’s operation become the foundation for future growth?7,10

The quarterly results published on November 9, 2026, provide fresh talking points for this. For the third quarter, Endeavour reported revenue of US$184.5 million and, as of September 30, US$287.9 million in cash. At Terronera, direct operating costs per tonne processed fell from US$195.11 in the first quarter to US$155.52 in the third quarter.

At Pitarrilla, the focus shifts to the next development steps. What will be decisive is how technical planning, permits, and financing come together.10,11

Follow the Road to Toronto with Commodity-TV

In our PDAC series, we repeatedly highlight new aspects: the capital providers behind the industry, the topics of the leading companies, and the development of Endeavour Silver (WKN: A0DJ0N). Our aim is to make clear which progress counts and which milestones are next. This turns preparation for a trade show into ongoing orientation for commodity investors.

Mark March 7 to 10, 2027, in your calendar and join Commodity-TV on the road to Toronto.

Go to the official PDAC 2027 site | Go to Commodity-TV

Glück auf and warm regards from Switzerland.

Marc Ollinger

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Swiss Resource Capital AG at a glance:

Our homepage: https://www.resource-capital.ch/de/

Interesting and exclusive videos and interviews: https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/ , https://www.commodity-tv.com/ and https://www.youtube.com/@SwissResourceCapitalAG

All free commodity reports: https://www.rohstoff-reports.com/

Register for our roadshows: https://www.european-roadshows.com/de/

Editors and publisher: Commodity-TV / SRC swiss resource capital AG

Editorial deadline: November 15, 2026, 12:35 p.m. CET | Sources and legal notices follow.

Disclaimer and Disclosure

Publisher and responsibility. The publisher and preparer is SRC swiss resource capital AG, Poststrasse 1, 9100 Herisau, Switzerland, represented by CEO Marc Ollinger, UID CHE-114.641.223. Commodity-TV is a service of SRC. Contact: info@resource-capital.ch, phone +41 71 354 8501. This article is published under the editorial byline Commodity-TV / SRC. Editorial deadline: November 15, 2026, 12:35 p.m. CET. The actual date and time of first publication are shown by the respective publication channel.

Advertising purpose and client mandate. This article is advertising for PDAC and contains a promotional presentation of Endeavour Silver Corp. This company presentation is made on behalf of Endeavour Silver within the scope of the existing communications mandate. Endeavour Silver is a client of SRC and Commodity-TV. SRC receives no compensation for this individual article; the existing client mandate remains unaffected. The client relationship and the role of Commodity-TV as Premium TV Partner of PDAC give rise to economic and business interests in the presentation. The article is therefore not an independent company analysis. The partner status implies neither a recommendation of Endeavour shares by PDAC nor a review or approval of this article by the organizer.

Financial instruments and other relationships. According to the information confirmed as of the editorial deadline, SRC and the responsible persons involved in this article hold no shares, derivatives, or other financial instruments relating to Endeavour Silver and no corresponding long or short positions. Endeavour Silver holds no interest in SRC. SRC is not a market maker or liquidity provider for Endeavour financial instruments and, in the past twelve months, has acted neither as lead or co-lead manager of an issuance nor in the context of investment banking services for Endeavour. According to the confirmed information, no other such agreements exist. This disclosure refers to the stated reference date.

Classification and investment decisions. The article serves as general information about the trade show and the company. It contains no personal investment advice, no offer to acquire securities, no individual suitability assessment, and no buy, hold, or sell rating. Neither a price target nor a company valuation nor any promise of returns is given. Readers should not base an investment decision solely on this article but should consult the issuer’s current original documents and, where appropriate, professional advice. The legal classification depends on the actual content; labeling it as advertising does not exclude any capital markets law obligations that may apply.

Sources and presentation. The basis is the organizer information linked in the list of sources and publications by Endeavour Silver. Company information has not been verified by our own inspection of the mines, an audit, or our own technical assessment. Editorial assessments must be distinguished from reported figures and announced plans. Direct operating costs per tonne are a non-IFRS measure of the company. They are not a substitute for IFRS earnings measures, do not reflect all costs, and are only of limited comparability between companies. The definition and reconciliation are contained in the linked quarterly news release dated November 9, 2026. The monetary amounts stated therein are in US dollars. Attendance figures refer to the edition expressly specified in each case; 32,155 is the actual PDAC figure for 2026, not a forecast for 2027.

Forward-looking statements and risks. Announced appearances, programs, project plans, and expected developments are forward-looking and may change. Corporate plans depend, among other things, on commodity prices, costs, financing, permits, and successful technical execution. Actual results may differ materially. Historical performance does not permit any reliable conclusion about future results. Mining stocks are subject to considerable price, currency, operational, country, environmental, financing, and dilution risks, up to and including the total loss of the capital invested. Development projects may be delayed, become uneconomic, or fail. Derivatives and credit-financed positions may involve additional product-specific risks.

Updates and distribution. The article series is planned on a three-week cycle. This does not imply ongoing updating of this individual article. Material errors identified will be corrected appropriately; statutory correction and disclosure obligations remain unaffected. The organizer’s current terms are authoritative for event participation and access. In the event of adoption or redistribution, the advertising label, mandate notice, sources, and conflicts of interest must be retained. The article does not constitute a public offering of securities in any jurisdiction.

Liability. The content is compiled with care. No guarantee is given that it is free of errors, complete, or continuously up to date, or that the developments described will occur. Liability remains unlimited for intent and gross negligence, for damage resulting from injury to life, body, or health, and to the extent of mandatory statutory liability. In the event of a slightly negligent breach of material contractual obligations, contractual liability is limited, to the extent legally permissible, to the foreseeable damage typical for the contract. Material contractual obligations are obligations whose fulfillment makes the proper performance of the contract possible in the first place and on whose observance one may legitimately rely. Mandatory consumer protection, capital markets, and other protective provisions are not restricted by these notices.

Use of AI-assisted systems. AI-assisted systems were used as editorial tools in the preparation and editing of this article, in particular to support research, analysis, structuring, and linguistic revision. All content intended for publication must undergo substantial human review and approval prior to publication. Editorial responsibility remains with the publisher. The cover image is an AI-generated symbolic illustration; it depicts neither a documented PDAC scene nor real deposits or facilities of Endeavour Silver. The persons depicted are fictitious.

Sources for the Article

All sources below were accessed on November 15, 2026. The numbers correspond to the references in the article.

1. PDAC 2027 · Dates and event format

2. PDAC · 2024 review with 26,926 attendees

3. PDAC · 2026 statistics with 32,155 attendees, 141 countries, and 3,431 investors

4. PDAC · 2025 statistics and keynote speakers

5. PDAC · Announced 2027 keynote program

6. PDAC · Capital under pressure, 2026 finance program

7. Endeavour Silver · Events calendar with PDAC 2027

8. Mining Indaba · Organizer information on scale

9. Mines and Money London · Expected attendance December 2026

10. Endeavour Silver · Portfolio with three mines and Pitarrilla

11. Endeavour Silver · Quarterly news release and updated outlook dated November 9, 2026

Note on source 3: The navigation path contains “2027”; the published statistics expressly refer to the 2026 event. The information on the mandate, article compensation, and financial instruments is based on the information confirmed for this version.

Legal References and Provider Information

Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 · Presentation and disclosure for recommendations

BCSC · Promotional Communications about Companies

BCSC · BC Notice 51-703 on clear disclosure of investor relations

Section 309 of the German Civil Code (BGB) · Limits on pre-formulated liability exclusions

Commodity-TV · Legal notice and provider identity