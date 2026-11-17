DAX, SELLAS Life Sciences Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Horst Galuschka - picture alliance/dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ABO Energy
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Viromed Medical
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Elevate Service Group
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
|Anthropic PBC Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|219
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|85
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|NVIDIA
|81
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|70
|💬
|📰
|Viromed Medical
|68
|💬
|📰
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|59
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SELLAS Life Sciences Group
|+139,71 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|2020 Bulkers
|+22,96 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Avio S.p.A. Az nominativa
|+17,74 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|T1 Energy
|-13,33 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Omeros
|-18,75 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Red Cat Holdings
|-28,23 %
|💬
|📰
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ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: -90,11 %
Wochenperformance: -90,11 %
Platz 1
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -5,53 %
Wochenperformance: -5,53 %
Platz 2
Elevate Service Group
Wochenperformance: -6,48 %
Wochenperformance: -6,48 %
Platz 3
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -20,53 %
Wochenperformance: -20,53 %
Platz 4
Anthropic PBC Registered (A)
Wochenperformance:
Wochenperformance:
Platz 5
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -33,84 %
Wochenperformance: -33,84 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,48 %
Wochenperformance: -0,48 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -5,02 %
Wochenperformance: -5,02 %
Platz 8
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -10,55 %
Wochenperformance: -10,55 %
Platz 9
Silber
Wochenperformance: -10,31 %
Wochenperformance: -10,31 %
Platz 10
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -5,53 %
Wochenperformance: -5,53 %
Platz 11
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -5,68 %
Wochenperformance: -5,68 %
Platz 12
SELLAS Life Sciences Group
Wochenperformance: -7,35 %
Wochenperformance: -7,35 %
Platz 13
2020 Bulkers
Wochenperformance: +54,79 %
Wochenperformance: +54,79 %
Platz 14
Avio S.p.A. Az nominativa
Wochenperformance: +24,71 %
Wochenperformance: +24,71 %
Platz 15
T1 Energy
Wochenperformance: -30,20 %
Wochenperformance: -30,20 %
Platz 16
Omeros
Wochenperformance: -10,78 %
Wochenperformance: -10,78 %
Platz 17
Red Cat Holdings
Wochenperformance: -46,51 %
Wochenperformance: -46,51 %
Platz 18