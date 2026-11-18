DAX, BellRing Brands (new) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: BINGJHEN - stock.adobe.com
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Pelican AI
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Ballard Power Systems
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Take-Two Interactive Software
|💬
|📰
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|Deutz
|💬
|📰
|Elevate Service Group
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|207
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|NVIDIA
|207
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Energiekontor
|57
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|57
|💬
|📰
|SELLAS Life Sciences Group
|50
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|40
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|BellRing Brands (new)
|+21,29 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Capricor Therapeutics
|+11,86 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Ballard Power Systems
|+10,38 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Deutz
|-15,52 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Li Ning Company
|-18,75 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Jumia Technologies
|-21,46 %
|💬
|📰
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Pelican AI
Wochenperformance:
Wochenperformance:
Platz 1
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: -19,26 %
Wochenperformance: -19,26 %
Platz 2
Take-Two Interactive Software
Wochenperformance: -4,12 %
Wochenperformance: -4,12 %
Platz 3
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -28,57 %
Wochenperformance: -28,57 %
Platz 4
Deutz
Wochenperformance: -23,60 %
Wochenperformance: -23,60 %
Platz 5
Elevate Service Group
Wochenperformance: -21,64 %
Wochenperformance: -21,64 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,24 %
Wochenperformance: -2,24 %
Platz 7
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -6,21 %
Wochenperformance: -6,21 %
Platz 8
Energiekontor
Wochenperformance: -13,26 %
Wochenperformance: -13,26 %
Platz 9
Silber
Wochenperformance: -12,30 %
Wochenperformance: -12,30 %
Platz 10
SELLAS Life Sciences Group
Wochenperformance: +117,53 %
Wochenperformance: +117,53 %
Platz 11
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -2,46 %
Wochenperformance: -2,46 %
Platz 12
BellRing Brands (new)
Wochenperformance: +24,67 %
Wochenperformance: +24,67 %
Platz 13
Capricor Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +5,93 %
Wochenperformance: +5,93 %
Platz 14
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: -19,26 %
Wochenperformance: -19,26 %
Platz 15
Deutz
Wochenperformance: -23,60 %
Wochenperformance: -23,60 %
Platz 16
Li Ning Company
Wochenperformance: -22,94 %
Wochenperformance: -22,94 %
Platz 17
Jumia Technologies
Wochenperformance: -32,94 %
Wochenperformance: -32,94 %
Platz 18