NVIDIA, Palo Alto Networks & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Horst Galuschka - picture alliance/dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Evotec
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|D-Wave Quantum
|💬
|📰
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|ABO Energy
|💬
|📰
|SELLAS Life Sciences Group
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|NVIDIA
|138
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Silber
|99
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|75
|💬
|📰
|Gold
|65
|💬
|📰
|Deutz
|50
|💬
|📰
|Energiekontor
|49
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Palo Alto Networks
|+9,46 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|+7,43 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|CrowdStrike Holdings Registered (A)
|+6,04 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Hoegh Autoliners
|-6,90 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Japan Tobacco
|-8,93 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|SELLAS Life Sciences Group
|-13,46 %
|💬
|📰
Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und sichern sich damit bis zu 120 € Prämie!
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -38,14 %
Wochenperformance: -38,14 %
Platz 1
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -9,03 %
Wochenperformance: -9,03 %
Platz 2
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: -22,87 %
Wochenperformance: -22,87 %
Platz 3
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -26,79 %
Wochenperformance: -26,79 %
Platz 4
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: -53,11 %
Wochenperformance: -53,11 %
Platz 5
SELLAS Life Sciences Group
Wochenperformance: +88,00 %
Wochenperformance: +88,00 %
Platz 6
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -4,03 %
Wochenperformance: -4,03 %
Platz 7
Silber
Wochenperformance: -12,05 %
Wochenperformance: -12,05 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -2,07 %
Wochenperformance: -2,07 %
Platz 9
Gold
Wochenperformance: -6,50 %
Wochenperformance: -6,50 %
Platz 10
Deutz
Wochenperformance: -21,58 %
Wochenperformance: -21,58 %
Platz 11
Energiekontor
Wochenperformance: -14,41 %
Wochenperformance: -14,41 %
Platz 12
Palo Alto Networks
Wochenperformance: +12,24 %
Wochenperformance: +12,24 %
Platz 13
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: -10,74 %
Wochenperformance: -10,74 %
Platz 14
CrowdStrike Holdings Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +11,58 %
Wochenperformance: +11,58 %
Platz 15
Hoegh Autoliners
Wochenperformance: +3,12 %
Wochenperformance: +3,12 %
Platz 16
Japan Tobacco
Wochenperformance: -5,75 %
Wochenperformance: -5,75 %
Platz 17
SELLAS Life Sciences Group
Wochenperformance: +88,00 %
Wochenperformance: +88,00 %
Platz 18