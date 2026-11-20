- Advertisement - This article is published on behalf of Equinox Gold Corp.! · Paid relationship: SRC swiss resource capital AG maintains a paid, non-performance-based IR consulting agreement with Equinox Gold Corp. · Prepared by: SRC swiss resource capital AG · First published: November 20, 2026, 5:30 a.m. Berlin/Zurich time ·

+++ China’s central bank is buying more gold than at any point in more than three years +++

Dear Readers,

China’s central bank increased its gold reserves in October by 830,000 ounces to 78.3 million ounces. It was the 24th consecutive month of purchases and the largest monthly increase in more than three years – even though the gold price fell by just under 7% in October.1,2

According to the World Gold Council, investors are also staying the course., In October worldwide US$2.7 billion flowed into physically backed gold ETFs, mainly from Europe and Asia. Global ETF holdings thus rose to a record 4,275 tonnes.3,4

Goldman Sachs has slightly lowered its forecasts in view of a more restrictive US Federal Reserve, but still expects rising prices. For the end of 2026, the bank sees gold at US$4,150, and for the end of 2027 at US$4,800 per ounce. The most important support remains the central banks, whose purchases Goldman estimates at around 60 tonnes per month.5

For gold producers with growing output and costs well below the gold price, the environment therefore remains favorable. This is exactly where Equinox Gold (WKN: A2PQPG) comes in.

Record revenue after the Orla merger

Since the completion of the business combination with Orla Mining on July 31, 2026, Equinox Gold (WKN: A2PQPG) has become North America’s new senior gold producer. The third quarter already includes two months of production from the newly acquired mines, Musselwhite in Canada and Camino Rojo in Mexico. Jason Simpson, who joined as President when the transaction closed, took over as CEO on November 1. His predecessor, Darren Hall, retired effective October 31.

In the third quarter, Equinox Gold produced 237,019 ounces of gold and sold 248,484 ounces atan average of US$4,157 per ounce. Revenue rose 79% year over year to a record US$1,047.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA reached US$533.0 million, up from US$358.3 million in the previous quarter.

The year-over-year comparison needs to take the new structure into account. Adjusted EBITDA of US$419.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 still included US$122.9 million from the Brazilian mines sold in January 2026.6,7 IFRS net income of US$62.5 million was below the prior-year figure of US$75.6 million. On an adjusted basis, net income reached US$199.3 million, or US$0.19 per share.

The cost trend is particularly noteworthy. Compared with the previous quarter cash costs fell 9% to US$1,654 per ounce sold and AISC fell 4% to US$2,091.. For 2026, Equinox expects production at the low end of its production guidance of 870,000 to 920,000 ounces, while AISC is expected to come in at the high end of the US$1,900 to US$2,000 range.6

Strong balance sheet, higher dividend

At the same time, Equinox Gold (WKN: A2PQPG) has a solid balance sheet. As of September 30, the company had US$527.9 million in unrestricted cash and US$634.6 million in undrawn credit facility capacity, for around US$1.2 billion in liquidity. Against total debt of US$512.0 million, that left a a net cash position of US$15.9 million, or US$164.0 million excluding the 2023 convertible notes. After the end of the quarter, the convertible notes totaling US$172.5 million were converted into 28,475,117 new shares. This relieves the balance sheet but increases the share count.

Mine-site free cash flow before working capital changes rose to US$398.3 million, although the prior-year figure of US$304.2 million still included the Brazilian mines. At US$291.7 million, operating cash flow before working capital was below the prior-year figure of US$319.9 million.

Shareholders are getting their share too. In August, Equinox Gold raised its dividend by 50% to an annualized US$0.09 per share. In the third quarter, it returned US$26.3 million to shareholders through dividends and US$9.0 million through share buybacks.6

Canada delivers: Valentine with a record month, Musselwhite with low costs

Valentine in Newfoundland and Labrador increased production by 6% to 34,719 ounces, driven by a 16% higher grade of more than 1.8 g/t. In September, the mill ran at 8,650 tonnes per day, 26% above nameplate capacity, and produced 14,027 ounces, its strongest month since production began in September 2025.6 AISC came in at US$1,672 per ounce sold.

Source: Equinox Gold

The contributions from the Orla mines are particularly convincing. Musselwhite produced 63,090 ounces over the full quarter, of which 45,616 ounces fell within the consolidation period, at AISC of only US$1,605. Camino Rojo contributed 18,975 of its 26,168 ounces, at AISC of US$1,220. As expected, recovery was lower as mining moved through transitional ore, and the leach pad expansion was completed in October.

Greenstone produced 60,596 ounces with mining rates averaging around 194,000 tonnes per day. A scheduled replacement of the high-pressure grinding rolls in August reduced average plant throughput for the quarter to 23,682 tonnes per day.. At AISC of US$2,424, the mine is still above the group average. A trommel, already on site, is scheduled to be commissioned in early 2027. Nicaragua added 58,489 ounces and Mesquite 17,116 ounces. At Mesquite, the team is adjusting the mining sequence following a geotechnical instability..6

Valentine Phase 2 and South Railroad: the next growth stage

At Valentine Phase 2, processing capacity is set to double from around 2.5 to 5.0 million tonnes per year. On August 5, the Board of Directors approved construction with an initial capital budget of US$436 million, including a US$54 million contingency. Completion is planned for late 2028.An additional ball mill, gyratory crusher and a tailings thickener have been ordered. For the power supply, Equinox Gold has applied to Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro for a full impact study of the expansion’s additional power requirements.

At South Railroad in Nevada, Equinox began early construction works following the federal Record of Decision of August 14. At the end of September, detailed engineering was 71% complete and around US$180 million of the estimated US$395 million in initial capital had been committed. Initial mining is scheduled for spring 2027, with first gold targeted for the first half of 2028. Over the first five years, Equinox expects average production of 130,000 ounces of gold per year. The company expects to receive the remaining state permits and water rights through the end of 2026 and into 2027.6

Conclusion: Equinox Gold ahead of key operational milestones

Equinox Gold (WKN: A2PQPG) has laid a solid foundation for its next growth phase with record revenue, lower costs compared to the previous quarter, nearly US$1.2 billion in liquidity and an increased dividend. The next milestones are the commissioning of the trommel at Greenstone in early 2027, the start of mining at South Railroad in spring 2027 and the completion of Valentine Phase 2 in late 2028. What remains decisive is that the ramp-ups succeed and, ideally, that costs continue to fall.

Glück auf and warm regards from Switzerland,

Yours, Marc Ollinger

Swiss Resource Capital AG

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Sources:

1 China Daily, People’s Bank of China: gold reserves at the end of October 2026, November 8, 2026

2 Deep News, China’s central bank continues to buy gold / gold price October 2026, November 2026

3 World Gold Council, Gold ETF Flows: October 2026, November 2026

4 Money Metals, ETF Gold Flows Slow in October But Remain Positive, November 6, 2026

5 Goldman Sachs cuts gold price targets (via roic.ai), November 6, 2026

6 Equinox Gold, Q3 2026 results, November 9, 2026

7 Equinox Gold, sale of Brazil operations completed, January 23, 2026

Disclaimer / Transparency notes

Advertising disclosure, engagement and publisher

This article is a promotional marketing and communication message about Equinox Gold Corp, not independent financial analysis and not investment advice tailored to personal circumstances. It is published on behalf of Equinox Gold Corp.; accordingly, SRC swiss resource capital AG maintains a paid, non-performance-based IR consulting agreement with Equinox Gold Corp. Prepared and published by: SRC swiss resource capital AG, Poststrasse 1, 9100 Herisau, Switzerland. Author: freelance journalist. Responsible within the meaning of Section 18(2) of the German Interstate Media Treaty (MStV): Marc Ollinger, CEO of SRC swiss resource capital AG, Poststrasse 1, 9100 Herisau, Switzerland.

Conflicts of interest and holdings

According to the express confirmation for this article, neither SRC swiss resource capital AG nor the freelance journalist holds shares, long or short certificates, options, warrants or other derivatives or securities positions in Equinox Gold Corp. There are no mutual shareholdings under corporate law between SRC swiss resource capital AG and Equinox Gold Corp. The issuer did not receive the article prior to publication.

Sources and information status

Editorial cut-off: November 11, 2026. Main source: Equinox Gold Corp., press release dated November 9, 2026, “Equinox Gold Reports Q3 Results; Transformational Combination Begins to Deliver”, https://www.equinoxgold.com/news/equinox-gold-reports-q3-results-transformational-combination-begins-to-deliver/ . The company release additionally refers to the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and the Management Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 (company website, SEDAR+ and EDGAR). Market data: People’s Bank of China, World Gold Council and Goldman Sachs (see list of sources); the gold price forecasts are third-party assessments. Additional sources: Equinox Gold Corp., releases dated January 23, 2026 (sale of the Brazilian operations) and August 6, 2026 (Q2 2026 results and updated guidance). The article is based predominantly on published company information; individual percentage calculations and comparisons of key figures were recalculated editorially. No independent audit, site visit, technical investigation or independent company valuation was carried out by SRC.

Financial metrics and comparability

Cash costs, AISC, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, mine-site free cash flow and the adjusted net cash figure are measures not standardized under IFRS and may not be comparable with those of other issuers. They replace neither IFRS net income nor cash flow from operating activities. The US$419.9 million in adjusted EBITDA in the prior-year quarter includes US$122.9 million from discontinued operations. Musselwhite and Camino Rojo have only been consolidated since July 31, 2026. The net cash figure of US$164.0 million excludes the convertible notes converted after the end of the quarter; including them, it amounted to US$15.9 million. The mine-site free cash flow for the prior-year quarter also includes the Brazilian operations that have since been sold. AISC do not include all growth investments and corporate expenses.

Technical information and forward-looking statements

According to the Qualified Person statement in the company release, the scientific and technical information in that release was approved by Andrew Cormier, Chief Operating Officer of Equinox Gold, in accordance with NI 43-101. As an executive of the company, he is not independent. The naming of the QP does not constitute a review or approval of this article; no independent technical review was carried out by SRC. Production targets, the planned expansion of Valentine Phase 2, project budgets, South Railroad forecasts, future throughput rates, mine lives, costs and expected cash flows are based on assumptions and are not guarantees. Material risks relate to gold prices, ore grades and recovery rates, geotechnical conditions, for example at Mesquite, plant availability and ramp-up, energy supply, labor, cost increases, financing, permits and water rights. The South Railroad forecast does not represent realized production; the underlying technical study was not independently validated for this article. Dilution through share issuances and a total loss of capital are also possible.

Regulatory classification

This disclosure is guided by the transparency requirements of Article 20 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation in conjunction with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 and by BC Notice 51-703 of the British Columbia Securities Commission. The engagement relationship between SRC and Equinox Gold Corp. is disclosed at the beginning of the article. Neither the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) nor the British Columbia Securities Commission nor any other supervisory authority has reviewed or approved this article.

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