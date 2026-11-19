DAX, ADF Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: MichaelVi - stock.adobe.com
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Elevate Service Group
|📰
|🥈
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Intel
|💬
|📰
|Pelican AI
|💬
|📰
|ABO Energy
|💬
|📰
|SELLAS Life Sciences Group
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|228
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Silber
|92
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|NVIDIA
|83
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|73
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|52
|💬
|📰
|Viromed Medical
|52
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ADF Group
|+20,91 %
|📰
|🥈
|Berentzen-Gruppe
|+18,57 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Hyperliquid Strategies
|+13,10 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Evonik Industries
|-16,22 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|StoneX Group
|-18,31 %
|📰
|🟥
|Liquidity Services
|-22,89 %
|💬
|📰
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Elevate Service Group
Wochenperformance: -12,08 %
Wochenperformance: -12,08 %
Platz 1
OHB
Wochenperformance: -12,92 %
Wochenperformance: -12,92 %
Platz 2
Intel
Wochenperformance: -5,26 %
Wochenperformance: -5,26 %
Platz 3
Pelican AI
Wochenperformance: +30,93 %
Wochenperformance: +30,93 %
Platz 4
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: -58,06 %
Wochenperformance: -58,06 %
Platz 5
SELLAS Life Sciences Group
Wochenperformance: +86,00 %
Wochenperformance: +86,00 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -4,48 %
Wochenperformance: -4,48 %
Platz 7
Silber
Wochenperformance: -12,37 %
Wochenperformance: -12,37 %
Platz 8
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -4,46 %
Wochenperformance: -4,46 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -1,12 %
Wochenperformance: -1,12 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -3,72 %
Wochenperformance: -3,72 %
Platz 11
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -4,21 %
Wochenperformance: -4,21 %
Platz 12
ADF Group
Wochenperformance: +21,74 %
Wochenperformance: +21,74 %
Platz 13
Berentzen-Gruppe
Wochenperformance: +12,50 %
Wochenperformance: +12,50 %
Platz 14
Hyperliquid Strategies
Wochenperformance: -3,80 %
Wochenperformance: -3,80 %
Platz 15
Evonik Industries
Wochenperformance: -13,36 %
Wochenperformance: -13,36 %
Platz 16
StoneX Group
Wochenperformance: -8,11 %
Wochenperformance: -8,11 %
Platz 17
Liquidity Services
Wochenperformance: -18,01 %
Wochenperformance: -18,01 %
Platz 18