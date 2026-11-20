NVIDIA, PowerCell Sweden & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 197953527
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Viromed Medical
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Alibaba Group
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Zefiro Methane
|💬
|📰
|Endeavour Silver
|💬
|📰
|Anthropic PBC Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|ABO Energy
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|NVIDIA
|113
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Silber
|110
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|78
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|53
|💬
|📰
|Gold
|49
|💬
|📰
|Siemens Energy
|45
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|PowerCell Sweden
|+13,77 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Nissan Motor
|+4,51 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Capricor Therapeutics
|+3,79 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Intuit
|-10,47 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Netease
|-10,82 %
|📰
|🟥
|Benz Mining
|-11,83 %
|💬
|📰
Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und sichern sich damit bis zu 120 € Prämie!
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -2,55 %
Wochenperformance: -2,55 %
Platz 1
Alibaba Group
Wochenperformance: -7,64 %
Wochenperformance: -7,64 %
Platz 2
Zefiro Methane
Wochenperformance: -7,11 %
Wochenperformance: -7,11 %
Platz 3
Endeavour Silver
Wochenperformance: -24,58 %
Wochenperformance: -24,58 %
Platz 4
Anthropic PBC Registered (A)
Wochenperformance:
Wochenperformance:
Platz 5
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: -57,39 %
Wochenperformance: -57,39 %
Platz 6
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -11,83 %
Wochenperformance: -11,83 %
Platz 7
Silber
Wochenperformance: -16,07 %
Wochenperformance: -16,07 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -4,17 %
Wochenperformance: -4,17 %
Platz 9
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -7,58 %
Wochenperformance: -7,58 %
Platz 10
Gold
Wochenperformance: -8,30 %
Wochenperformance: -8,30 %
Platz 11
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: -8,50 %
Wochenperformance: -8,50 %
Platz 12
PowerCell Sweden
Wochenperformance: +0,54 %
Wochenperformance: +0,54 %
Platz 13
Nissan Motor
Wochenperformance: +1,06 %
Wochenperformance: +1,06 %
Platz 14
Capricor Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -22,89 %
Wochenperformance: -22,89 %
Platz 15
Intuit
Wochenperformance: -17,84 %
Wochenperformance: -17,84 %
Platz 16
Netease
Wochenperformance: -20,40 %
Wochenperformance: -20,40 %
Platz 17
Benz Mining
Wochenperformance: -17,07 %
Wochenperformance: -17,07 %
Platz 18