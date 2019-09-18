Bitcoin Volatilität und Google Trends auf Vier Monats Tief & Binance Monero, Zcash, Dash

Bitcoin Volatilität und Google Trends auf Vier Monats Tief & Binance Monero, Zcash, Dash
Hey Bitcoin Fans,
Willkommen zur Bitcoin-Informant Show Nr. 709. Heute geht's um folgende Themen: Bitcoin Volatilität und Google Trends auf Vier Monats Tief & Binance Monero, Zcash, Dash .
Sonnige Grüsse
Dennis "Bitcoin-Informant" Koray
Neueste Videos von Dennis Koray
Weitere Videos von Dennis Koray
|Zeit
|Titel
|18.09.19
|12.09.19
|11.09.19
|10.09.19
|09.09.19
|06.09.19
|05.09.19
|04.09.19
|03.09.19
|02.09.19
|30.08.19
|29.08.19
|28.08.19
|28.08.19
|27.08.19
|26.08.19
|26.08.19
|23.08.19
|22.08.19
|21.08.19
|
Wertpapier
BTC zu USD
0 Kommentare