DAX-0,30 % EUR/USD+0,09 % Gold+0,32 % Öl (Brent)-0,97 %

Ethereum Classic Kursrallye, Kommt jetzt Bitcoin Dump & Virgil Griffith Gerichtsverhandlung

Gastautor: Dennis Koray
31.01.2020, 10:08  |  167   |   |   


Hey Bitcoin Fans,

Willkommen zur Bitcoin-Informant Show Nr. 803. Heute geht's um folgende Themen: Ethereum Classic Kursrallye, Kommt jetzt Bitcoin Dump & Virgil Griffith Gerichtsverhandlung .

Sonnige Grüsse
Dennis "Bitcoin-Informant" Koray

Diesen Artikel teilen

Neueste Videos von Dennis Koray

Play

Quelle: Dennis Koray | 30.01.2020, 09:02

Bitcoin ist ein Shitcoin, Zcash beendet Founders Reward, Alexander Vinnik Anklage BTC e

Play

Quelle: Dennis Koray | 29.01.2020, 09:04

Ethereum Kurs & DeFi Hype, Singapur Krypto Lizenzen & Bitcoin Cash Mining Steuer Debatte

Play

Quelle: Dennis Koray | 28.01.2020, 09:48

Bitcoin und der Brexit, Bitcoin Indikator Bullenmarkt & Coingeek BitcoinSV Konferenz London

Play

Quelle: Dennis Koray | 27.01.2020, 09:37

Zentralbank gegen private Kryptos, Litecoin 1 Prozent Miner Abgabe & Dubai Crypto Valley

Weitere Videos von Dennis Koray

ZeitTitel
10:08:10
Ethereum Classic Kursrallye, Kommt jetzt Bitcoin Dump & Virgil Griffith Gerichtsverhandlung
30.01.20
Bitcoin ist ein Shitcoin, Zcash beendet Founders Reward, Alexander Vinnik Anklage BTC e
29.01.20
Ethereum Kurs & DeFi Hype, Singapur Krypto Lizenzen & Bitcoin Cash Mining Steuer Debatte
28.01.20
Bitcoin und der Brexit, Bitcoin Indikator Bullenmarkt & Coingeek BitcoinSV Konferenz London
27.01.20
Zentralbank gegen private Kryptos, Litecoin 1 Prozent Miner Abgabe & Dubai Crypto Valley
24.01.20
Bitcoin Cash Entwickler Abgabe, Tether Gold gedeckter Token & Chiliz Exchange
23.01.20
Ripple Zusammenarbeit US Regierung, 3 Coins korrelieren am wenigsten mit Bitcoin & Petro
22.01.20
Ray Dalio, BTC und Davos, Krypto Tracking UK & Bitpay XRP
21.01.20
Bitcoin Mining Gewinne, Ethereum DEFI Wachstum & Maduro startet Petro Krypto Casino
20.01.20
IOTA IoT Standard Kurs auf 250USD, Peter Schiff verliert Bitcoin & Bitcoin Informant Cash Token
17.01.20
Chainlink Leverage Trading, Telegram Token abgesagt & Steuerausnahme US Kongress
16.01.20
UN Warnung vor Nordkoreas Krypto Konferenz & Venezuela verkauft Ölreserven in Petro
15.01.20
Marc Friedrich - Deutschland - Von der Wirtschaftskrise, Klimakrise, Rentenkrise, Stromkrise uvm
15.01.20
BitcoinSV BSV 350Prozent Pump in 11 Tagen von $100 auf über $400 & Dash Aufschwung
14.01.20
Litecoin als BTC Indikator, Bitpay Handel von Gold mit BTC & Travala akzeptiert Tether
13.01.20
Ethereum wird Bitcoin schlagen, NBA Profi Krypto Token heraus & Goodbye 100x Leverage Trading
10.01.20
Ripple APP für SCB Bank, Derivatebörse Deribit Panama & Bitcoin Kalendar Gewinner
09.01.20
Hauptfaktoren für den Monero Aufschwung & Bitcoin Suisse Dash Staking
08.01.20
Telegram Token GRAM wertlos, Litecoin Miner Kapitulation & Bitcoin Scammer auf Youtube
07.01.20
Bitcoin bald parabolisch, Binance XRP Futures  & Travala Umsatzplus
Seite 1 von 2
Wertpapier
Mehr zum Thema
Klicken Sie auf eines der Themen und seien Sie stets dazu informiert. Mehr Informationen hier.
BitcoinEthereumEther


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gastautor

Dennis Koray
Bitcoin-Informant
http://bitcoin-informant.de/

Dennis Koray, auch bekannt als der "Bitcoin-Informant" ist seit 2004 Internet und Online Marketing Unternehmer und mittlerweile als Experte für das Thema Bitcoins und Kryptowährungen anerkannt. Mit seiner täglichen YouTube Show & Podcast "Bitcoin-Informant" erreicht er täglich viele Tausende Menschen, um sie für das Thema Bitcoin und Kryptowährungen zu begeistern...

RSS-Feed Dennis Koray

Interessante Videos

Play
Der Aktionär TV

Quelle: Der Aktionär TV | 31.01.2020, 10:42

HeavytraderZ setzen auf einen Ausbruch bei Teamviewer

Play
Der Aktionär TV

Quelle: Der Aktionär TV | 31.01.2020, 10:32

Time to say Goodbye

Play
Der Aktionär TV

Quelle: Der Aktionär TV | 31.01.2020, 10:14

wie geht es weiter?

Play
Der Aktionär TV

Quelle: Der Aktionär TV | 31.01.2020, 09:40

Achtung! Hier braut sich was zusammen

Enthaltene Werte

WertpapierKursZeitPerf. %
BTC zu USD
9.289,1713:24:30-0,81